The Gloucester girls hockey team finished up the 2021-22 season on a high note on Wednesday with a resounding, 7-4 win over Shawsheen at the Chelmsford Forum.
With the win, its second in two games over Shawsheen this winter, Gloucester finishes up the regular season at 5-15. Gloucester did not qualify for the Division 2 State Tournament.
"It was a great win," Gloucester head coach Caitlyn Bernick said. "Everyone contributed, it was a great way to finish the season."
Gloucester had eight players find their way on the score sheet with Ella Costa's two goals leading the way. Abby Lowthers, Sydney Bouchie and Brooke McNiff had a goal and an assist each. Julia Warde and Keagan Jewell each scored a goal while Ari Scola notched two assists and Jenna Connelly had an assist.
In its second year as a varsity program, Gloucester improved its win total from a year ago from three to five and has its entire roster returning to the ice next year including Northeast Hockey League All-Star selections Costa and McNiff, defensemen who were also among the team's leaders in scoring.
All five of Gloucester's wins came in Northeast Hockey League action, sweeping Shawsheen while splitting with Marblehead, Medford and Beverly.