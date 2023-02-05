Once the Gloucester girls hockey team took the lead in Saturday's game at Medford, it made sure it left the ice with a needed two-points.
Leading by a goal heading into the third period, the Fishermen completely shut down any chance of a Medford comeback, allowing one shot on goal in the final 15 minutes of play and adding to the lead in an eventual 2-1 win at the Talbot Rink.
"Our puck possession was really on point today," said Gloucester head coach Caitlyn Bernick, whose team moves to 6-9 on the season. "We really came to play defensively to protect that lead, we kept our composure and made good decisions with the puck."
After a scoreless first, the Fishermen took the lead early in the second when Keagan Jewell took a pass from Jenna Connelly, wheeled around the left circle and put a low shot through traffic and inside the right post for a 1-0 lead. Gloucester had controlled the action in the opening 20 minutes but Medford evened up the play in the second half of the middle frame, pressing to tie the game but were held in check by Gloucester's defense and goaltending to maintain the 1-0 lead into the third.
Blue-liners Costa, Jewell, Brooke McNiff and Elizabeth Gentile set the tone for the Fishermen, limiting Medford's rebound chances and quality shots with strong poke checks and quick clears. Goalie Kaydin Cusumano picked up her second shutout over Medford in as many games with 13 saves on the night. Although she had a quiet third period with Gloucester dominating possession to hold onto the lead, she came up big in the second frame, where Medford played its best stretch of hockey looking to even the score after Gloucester took the lead.
One goal was all Gloucester needed, but they extended that edge with six minutes to go on a power play goal from Ella Costa, who put home a diagonal pass from Abby Lowthers in the left circle and finished short side with a wrist shot to double up the lead.
"Our power play was really key today," Bernick said. "We recently changed it up and it paid off today. We moved the puck well and Ella had a great finish."
Gloucester continued to dominate possession in the final six minutes, killing off a power play in the final 1:49 allowing just one shot.
The Fishermen return to the ice on Wednesday against Masconomet at the Haverhill Valley Forum (5:55 p.m.).
Gloucester 2, Medford 0
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Medford 0;0;0 |0
Gloucester 0;1;1 |1
1st Period: No scoring.
2nd Period: G, Keagan Jewell (Jenna Connelly) 3:49.
3rd Period: G, Ella Costa (Abby Lowthers, Brooke McNiff) ppg, 9:01.
Saves: M, Erin Alves 24; G, Kaydin Cusumano 13.