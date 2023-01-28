Points were tough to come by in Friday's Northeastern Conference Lynch clash between Gloucester and Swampscott as the teams combined to score just 45 points on the night.
With both teams struggling a bit from the field, the host Fishermen were able to rely on what they do best; play defense. Gloucester rode a standout defensive effort and dominated the stretch run en route to a 25-20 win at the Smith Fieldhouse.
With the win, Gloucester moves to 7-9 on the season, the program's highest win total since its seven wins in the 2018 season.
"We're a defensive team and we needed every stop we got tonight," Gloucester head coach Tommy McDonald said. "It wasn't pretty tonight but this team has played in a lot of close games and they have really learned what to do to win those games down the stretch."
It was all Gloucester when it mattered most on Friday night in a nip and tuck game. The Big Blue opened up the fourth quarter strong with a 7-0 run in the first three minutes of the frame to take a 20-16 lead. But Gloucester had an answer, finishing the contest on a 9-0 run and holding Swampscott scoreless over the final five minutes of play.
A La'Neisha Jenkins three-pointer cut the deficit to 20-19 and Taiya Mano knocked down a three-pointer on Gloucester's next possession with what turned out to be the game winning points, making it 22-20 Fishermen.
The defenses took over from there, led by Jenkins play on Swampscott's leading scorer and the rebounding and post defense from Jordan Purdue-Del Torchio, who had a game-high 16 rebounds.
Adelyn Richardson put the game on ice with two free throws with 18.5 seconds to play to make it a two-score game. Jenkins added one final free throw for the 25-20 win.
"La'Neisha knocked down a big three and she really sparked us defensively," McDonald said. "If there's a defensive player of the year in the NEC she's definitely in the running. Then we got a big three from Taiya and Adelyn came off the bench to seal it with the free throws. The shots weren't falling for most of the night but we kept up the defensive intensity and knocked a few down when we needed to."
Gloucester continues its home dominance as it is currently 6-1 at the Smith Fieldhouse, winning six straight games on its home court. Lexi Carollo's six points led the way for the Fishermen in Friday's latest home win followed by Mano with five and both Jenkins and Purdue-Del Torchio with four.
"We play great here," McDonald said. "The experience in these competitive games has really made us improve as a team this year."
The Fishermen return to play next Friday at home against Peabody (7 p.m.).
Gloucester 25, Swampscott
at Benjamin A. Smith Fieldhouse
Swampscott 4;4;5;7 |20
Gloucester 4;6;6;9 |25
S: Samantha Ward 3-3-10, Victoria Quagrello 3-0-6, Lilian Gosselin 1-0-2, Afia Bottari 1-0-2.
G: Lexi Carollo 3-0-7, Taiya Mano 1-2-5, Jordan Purdue-Del Torchio 1-2-4, La'Neisha Jenkins 1-1-4, Adelyn Richardson 0-2-2.
3-Pointer: S, Ward; G, Carollo, Mano, Jenkins.
Halftime: 10-8 Gloucester.