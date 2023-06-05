DANVERS — It's difficult to predict how a team will perform in an opening round state tournament game. The one and done nature of it all creates added nerves, and the common unfamiliarity of the opponent certainly provides another challenge.
But none of that seemed to matter for the Essex Tech girls lacrosse team in Monday's Division 3 opener against Gloucester. The Hawks came ready to play from the jump, scoring just 20 seconds into the contest before cruising to an 18-6 victory on their home turf.
Senior star Maddie McDonald scored half of her team's goals, but it truly was a complete team effort to get the job done in convincing fashion.
"We're very capable when we believe in ourselves and we just need to come out with intensity, play a full 50 minutes of lacrosse and play how we're capable of. We did that right from the start today and it was great," said Hawks' head coach Matt Gwilliam, his team now 17-2. "When our offense settled and worked the ball around we were able to move the defense as we wanted and kind of run our offense and capitalize on it."
Essex Tech moves on to face No. 7 Hanover — who thrashed St. Mary's 21-3 in the first round — on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
McDonald, who has scored over 100 goals for the second straight season this spring, got the party started on Monday by winning the opening draw and finding the back of the net less than 20 seconds later. Carrie Martinez followed suit, McDonald scored again, and both Janelle Dalton and Morgan Costa ripped the twine as well to make it 5-0 just five minutes into action.
Gloucester's Jordan Macchi got her team on the board shortly after to make it a 5-1 game, but the Hawks' overall talent and depth ultimately proved too much as they took a 13-3 advantage into halftime.
"I think that we came in with the right attitude but they were more skilled than we are and a couple player are just outstanding on that team," admitted Gloucester head coach Neil Costa, his team finishing up the year at 8-13. "Our team was a little bit nervous, haven't had a tournament game in a while, and I think it was just jitters and we got off to the wrong start."
To their credit, the Fishermen did battle hard in the opening half and were able to possess the ball for stretches and generate shots on goal. Madison Jewell and Ella Costa both put shots home before the halftime buzzer sounded, but at that point McDonald had already pumped in seven goals despite being regularly face-guarded and double teamed.
Although she did have one transition goal, sprinting from end to end before weaving through a slew of defenders and rifling one in, McDonald never forced it. She was great on the draw and played intelligent lacrosse, dishing to her open teammates on the outside or when they cut through to the middle in timely fashion.
"They face-guarded Maddie right from the start, and it's honestly something I kind of love to see," explained Gwilliam. "We haven't seen it so much this year but it just lets the other folks on the team shine. She put in nine (goals) but the rest of the girls put up nine, too. It's great to see because it's frustrating for teams when they think they can just isolate her and win that way and then everyone else just shows up."
The Hawks kept their foot on the gas to open the second half, with Molly McLeod and Dalton scoring in succession to push the lead to 15-3. It was all cosmetic from there, although Gloucester did string together a much more competitive finish to things, including two late goals from Costa to round out the scoring.
McLeod finished with two goals and an assist, as did Dalton. Olivia Isidro played a great all around game and scored twice, with Katie Comeau also adding one goal. Defensively, Ava Allaire was all over the place throughout the afternoon, earning high praise from her coach following the win.
"On the defensive end Ava Allaire is just phenomenal," said Gwilliam. "She is someone I never have to worry about not playing 50 minutes. She just wants it really bad."
Now it's on to Hanover, a talented team that Gwilliam admittedly doesn't know too much about.
"I know the south shore has great lacrosse, so I know that they have really strong opponents and they're ranked accordingly," said Gwilliam. "But I think we are too and we're looking forward to that kind of challenge of playing a higher seeded team on the road and again, just playing 50 minutes of lacrosse as hard as we can."