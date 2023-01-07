Friday's girls basketball game between Gloucester and Winthrop came down to which team was better in crunch time.
In a game Gloucester led the majority of the way, Winthrop battled back in the fourth to take the lead for the first time since the opening quarter on a Madison Stiglets three-pointer with under two minutes to play.
The Fishermen needed a response, and they got it on both ends of the floor, knocking down three clutch free throws combined with a Taiya Mano layup and stout defense down the stretch for a 43-40 win at the Smith Fieldhouse.
With the win, Gloucester moves to 3-6 on the season snapping a two-game skid and improving on its 2022 win total with 11 games to go.
"We played great team defense down the stretch," Gloucester head coach Tommy McDonald said. "We knew it was going to be a dog fight, Winthrop plays a really tough schedule but we got the stops when we needed them and made some important shots to get the lead back late. It was a good win, we really needed that one."
After the Stiglets three-pointer, capping off a 5-0 Vikings run to give them a 40-38 lead in the final two minutes, the rest of the game belonged to Gloucester. Lexi Carollo knocked down a free throw then Bella Goulart knocked down a pair of foul shots to make it 41-40 with under a minute to go. The Fishermen defense got the stop on the other end and then drew up an inbound play with a stack in the back court that got Mano free on a fast break and a layup to make it 43-40 with under 10 seconds to go.
That was not the end of the drama, however, as Gloucester committed a foul on a three-point shot with no time left on the clock. Winthrop would go on to miss the first attempt to seal the win for the Fishermen.
Defense was the story for Gloucester in Friday's win as it was able to contain the pick and roll game of Stiglets and Grace Fleuriel, who both had 13 points on the night, while limiting second chance opportunities with strong work on the defensive glass. Both Jordan Purdue-Del Torchio and Goulart had 10 rebounds in the win.
"We were prepared for their pick and roll," McDonald said. "Those were the two players we needed to watch for. They got a few but the extra attention we gave them worked and we did it by committee, a lot of players stepped up."
It was an all around team effort for the Fishermen. Purdue-Del Torchio led the way with 14 points to go along with her 10 boards for a double-double. Taiya Mano had 11 including the final basket and a big buzzer beater on a floater in the lane at the end of the third to put Gloucester up six at 34-28 heading into the fourth. Abby Stauffer got the offense started after going scoreless in the opening four minutes with Gloucester's first five points of the night. That sparked a 10-0 Gloucester run to take the lead after Winthrop opened the contest on a 6-0 run. Senior captain Adelyn Richardson, who recently committed to play college basketball at Wentworth, knocked down two big three points to help the Fishermen take the lead at the half.
Gloucester also did a solid job on an aggressive full court press from Winthrop. Carollo drew praise from McDonald for her smart inbound passing while Anna Cinelli and Mano brought the ball up the floor under pressure.
"They did a great job keeping our composure, staying together and following the game plan," McDonald said. "We've been really good at home this season so it was big to dig deep and pull out this win."
The Fishermen return to action on Tuesday at Saugus (7 p.m.).
Gloucester 43, Winthrop 40
at Benjamin A. Smith Fieldhouse, Gloucester
Winthrop 8;11;9;12 |40
Gloucester 11;14;9;9 |43
W: Madison Stiglets 5-0-13, Grace Fleuriel 4-5-13, Kaylee Farrell 2-1-5, Reese Brodin 2-0-4, Bogusz 1-0-3, Hailey Forsyth 0-2-2.
G: Jordan Purdue-Del Torchio 6-2-14, Taiya Mano 3-5-11, Adelyn Richardson 2-0-6, Abby Stauffer 2-2-6, Bella Goulart 1-2-4, Lexi Carollo 0-1-1, Anna Cinelli 0-1-1.
3-Pointers: W, Stiglets 3, Bogusz; G, Richardson 2.
Halftime: 25-19 Gloucester.