It was a back-and-forth match on Monday at the GHS tennis courts with the Gloucester girls tennis team and Peabody battling to the finish in Northeastern Conference crossover action.
In the end, it was the visiting Tanners that left GHS with a 3-2 win in a match that could have gone either way.
Gloucester (1-4) was led by its top two singles players with Sophia Picano picking up the win at the No. 1 spot and Grace Tierney winning at the No. 2 singles spot.
The Tanners, however, would sweep the doubles and take No. 3 singles, all competitive matches, to bring home the win.
The Fishermen travel to Beverly on Wednesday (4 p.m.).