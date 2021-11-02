The MIAA golf season came to an end on Tuesday with both Gloucester and Rockport competing in the Division 3 State Championship Tournament.
The course at Shining Rock Golf Club in Northbridge was tough on all the players as only one individual golfer finished with a round under 80. The Fishermen and Vikings also struggled a bit on the difficult course finishing in 7th and 10th place respectively.
Dover-Sherborn won the team event with a score of 344, besting Weston via tie-breaker as Dover-Sherborn’s No. 5 golfer had the better score. Mashpee’s Colin Spencer won the individual crown by 12-strokes, carding a 70.
Gloucester, which qualified for Tuesday’s tournament by winning the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament, finished up with a combined team score of 363. Senior captain Jack Costanzo, who was named first team All Northeastern Conference last week for his performance at the NEC Open, led Gloucester with an 87, good for 17th overall. Costanzo’s round was highlighted by an eagle. Other Gloucester point scorers were Jack Delaney (91), Nick White (91) and Tim Marrone (94).
The performance caps off a huge season for Gloucester where it finished 16-1, winning the NEC Lynch Division, and won the program’s first ever sectional championship last week, besting the field by 12 strokes at Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill.
“We struggled a bit today but it was a great season,” Gloucester head coach Tyler Conigliari said. “One of the best the program has ever had team wise.”
Rockport, which qualified after a third place finish at the Division 3 North Sectional, was led by senior captain Will Cahill, whose 86 was good for 16th overall. Rockport finished with a team score of 377 and also got points from Jack Cahill (94), Bowen Slingluff (95) and Brooks Slingluff (103).
Tuesday’s round also finishes off a great season for the Vikings, who won the CAL Baker Division for the second season in a row.
“We believed we could make some noise today but I’m extremely proud of the guys,” Vikings head coach Larry Burnham said. “Especially the seniors whom were part of two straight CAL Baker Division title and if not for last season’s COVID (restrictions) three straight state tournament appearances.”