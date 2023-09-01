The Gloucester High golf team got off to a good start on their home course Bass Rocks on Thursday afternoon, pulling out a 40.5-31.5 season-opening win over NEC rival Swampscott.
Isaiah Francis led the charge with a 3-over par 38 to win his individual match. Other Fishermen coming out victorious included seniors Joe Orlando, Drew Johnson, and Will Lowthers, as well as Kam Francis. Gloucester will have its hands full in their next match, which comes Tuesday back at Bass Rocks against perennial powerhouse St. John’s Prep.