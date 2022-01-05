The Gloucester hockey team’s performance looked like a dominant one on paper, with a 6-3 win over Beverly at Talbot Rink in a game they never trailed. The contest, however, was much more competitive than the final score indicates.
While Gloucester found an abundance of goals once again, Beverly carried the physical play and outshot the Fishermen over the final two periods of play, twice getting within a goal before Gloucester pulled away late to improve to 6-0 on the season.
“It wasn’t a text book game, but there’s a part of this team that isn’t text book,” Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. “With that said, there’s a lot we need to work on and will work on. I thought our wall game wasn’t strong tonight, Beverly won a lot of one-on-one battles. That’s a tough team with physical players, no way it was going to be an easy one.”
While Gloucester had a lead for most of the night, the Panthers hung around for most of the night.
Emerson Marshall opened up the scoring four minutes in, stuffing home a rebound off of a Brett Cunningham shot. But Beverly responded less than three minutes later with a power play goal from Jeffrey Hallinan on a rebound.
The Fishermen, however, would gain momentum heading into the first intermission as Jack Costanzo scored the first two of his three goals on the night, the first on a shot in close from Joseph Orlando to make it 2-1 and the second coming in the final minute of the period from the slot on a pass from Marshall at the left point to give his team a 3-1 lead after one period of play.
Trailing by two, Beverly (2-6) turned in its best period of the night in the middle frame. Austin Bernard cut the deficit to 3-2 with 5:17 to go in the middle frame with a power play goal as his wrist shot from the slot got through a screen.
“We flirted with relaxation a little too much tonight,” Geary said. “We got comfortable with a two goal lead and we didn’t consolidate that edge.”
Gloucester had a quick answer to the Panthers goal as Costanzo completed the hat trick, his third in as many games, just 38 seconds later on a pass from Orlando to get the lead back up to two-goals again at 4-2, where it stood after two periods of play.
The Fishermen third line got on the scoreboard early in the third when Drew White put home a centering pass from Dan O’Leary to make it 5-2. But Beverly again had an answer as Gavin Lawrence scored on a 5-on-3 less than three minutes later to cut the Gloucester lead to 5-3. The Panthers had a few near misses following their third power play goal of the night, but Fishermen goalie Riley De Haan made a few tough stops to keep his team ahead by two.
The Fishermen capped off the scoring with 4:45 to play when Colby Jewell put home a pass from Costanzo to make it 6-3.
“A big positive to take away was the final six minutes again,” Geary said. “In a game where we were outworked at times, I thought we outworked them in the final six minutes and controlled play. It was nice to see.”
The Fishermen are back in action on Saturday with their biggest Northeastern Conference Dunn Division contest of the early season with Masconomet visiting Talbot Rink (6 p.m.). Both teams are unbeaten in NEC play.
“It’s a big game, Masco is always a good team,” Geary said. “We need to play better than we did tonight, especially in our own end. We turned the puck over too much tonight but that’s why we practice and we will get back to work right away.”
Gloucester 6, Beverly 3at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Beverly 1 1 1| 3
Gloucester 3 1 2| 6
1st period: G, Emerson Marshall (Brett Cunningham) 4:00; B, Jeffrey Hallinan (D.J. Bachini) ppg, 6:50; G, Jack Costanzo (Joseph Orlando, Colby Jewell) 11:30; G, Costanzo (Marshall) 14:03.
2nd period: B, Austin Bernard (Matt Mezza) ppg, 9:43; G, Costanzo (Orlando, Chris LoJacono) 10:31.
3rd period: G, Drew White (Dan O’Leary) 3:06; B, Gavin Lawrence (Mezza, Jaxon Thomas) ppg, 5:38; G, Jewell (Costanzo) 10:15.
Saves: B, James O’Connell 18; G, Riley De Haan 21.
Records: B, 2-6; G, 6-0.