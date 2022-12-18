The Gloucester boys hockey team welcomed a difficult opponent to Talbot Rink on Friday in Franklin. The Fishermen and Panthers have only met on the ice one time in the history of both programs all the way back in the 1993 Eastern Mass. Final, where Gloucester won en route to the program's first ever state title.
On Saturday, however, it was Division 1 Franklin that was all over Division 2 Gloucester with a heavy forecheck and strong precision passing. While the Fishermen played better than it did in their first loss of the season last Wednesday against Marblehead, doing a better job battling for pucks and stepping up their physical play, they were still no match for a strong Franklin squad, which left Talbot Rink with a 5-2 win.
Franklin established a lead right away as Ryan Sicchio stuffed one inside the right post on a nice move from behind the net for a 1-0 lead just 13 seconds in. That had Gloucester (1-2) playing back on its heels for most of the night and while it had some strong moments on defense and a rock solid game from junior goalie Riley De Haan, who made 35 saves in his first start of the season, Franklin's pressure left them with few quality scoring chances.
The Panthers extended that lead late in the first on a short-handed goal from Dan Daley and nice hustle from Ben Patterson, who won the race to the puck after his own team sent it the length of the ice, and dished off to an open Daley out front for the goal.
Gloucester would battle back in the final two frames with De Haan keeping his team in it. But Franklin extended the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the second on another goal from Sicchio.
The Fishermen had an answer two minutes later as Brett Cunningham dished off to Charlie Terelak in the slot, who finished with a wrist shot to cut their deficit to 3-1 heading into the third.
Franklin again had an early goal to get momentum back with Patterson finding the back of the net on a 2-on-none break with Daley for a 4-1 lead just over 90 seconds into the final frame. Gloucester again battled back with Nick White scoring an effort goal with some strong net front presence at the left post. His initial shot was saved but popped up in the air and behind the goalie to cut the deficit to 4-2. But Franklin got the last laugh with Carter Balducci scoring with under two minutes to play for the 5-2 win.
The Fishermen now have a week off and return to action on Monday, December 26 at Talbot Rink for the annual Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Tournament. Gloucester, the defending tournament champs, take on Barrington, R.I. on Monday at 6 p.m. in a rematch of last year's final. Beverly meets Marblehead in the night game (8 p.m.) with the winners returning to Talbot Rink for the championship game at 8 p.m on Tuesday and the consolation game at 6 p.m.
Franklin 5, Gloucester 2
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Franklin 2;1;2 |5
Gloucester 0;1;1 |2
1st Period: F, Ryan Sicchio (un.) :13; F, Dan Daley (Ben Patterson) SHG, 12:41.
2nd Period: F, Sicchio (Liam O'Reilly, Dylan McEvoy) PPG, 7:29; G, Charlie Terelak (Brett Cunningham, Chase Sargent) 9:35.
3rd Period: F, Patterson (Daley, Anthony Lampasona) 1:34; G, Nick White (un.) 10:45; F, Carter Balducci (un.)
Saves: F, Colby Wagner 15; G, Riley De Haan 35.
Records: F, 1-0; G, 1-2.