WINTHROP-- When playing at Winthrop, the last thing any hockey team wants to do is fall behind early as the Vikings are especially tough while playing with a lead. Unfortunately for the Gloucester boys hockey team, it fell behind by two goals in the first period of Saturday's important Northeastern Conference Dunn Division clash. While the Fishermen cut the deficit to one-goal on two separate occasions, they could not get the equalizer in an eventual 4-2 loss at Larsen Rink.
The win clinches the NEC Dunn Division for the Vikings, who are 9-0-1 against NEC opposition, 14-2-1 overall. The loss snaps a nine-game unbeaten streak for the Fishermen, who fall to 10-5-1.
"Winthrop can be a frustrating team to play against, especially when they're ahead," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "I thought in the first 10 minutes we were a step slower than them and a little flat and their forecheck gave us a lot of trouble. We eventually got back in the game but at that point we were already down two goals and Winthrop is a very good, very smart team when it comes to protecting the lead."
The Vikings got on the board less than three minutes in when Jack Hayes put in a wrist shot from the slot on a Petey Silverman centering pass. Six-and-a-half minutes later Winthrop extended the advantage with Phil Boncore putting home a rebound just after a power play expired off a Billy Hayes shot from the point to make it 2-0 after one.
Gloucester stepped up its play in the second, dominating possession for the majority of the period. Colby Jewell put Gloucester on the board 5:18 into the frame with a power play goal on a wrist shot from the right circle off a feed from Brett Cunningham to cut the deficit to 2-1.
The Fishermen continued to control the action in the second until the final 49 seconds, when they were hit with an after the whistle penalty and a hooking call in a span of 10 seconds to put Winthrop on a two-man advantage. The Vikings would take advantage and cash in with nine seconds to play in the period when Jackson Andy found the back of the net in a scrum in front of the Gloucester crease to make it 3-1 after two.
"That was kind of the story of the game," Geary said. "We played a dominant second period and had nothing to show for it because we gifted them a five-on-three at the end. It ended up costing us."
Jewell put Gloucester within a goal in the first 25 seconds of the third with a short-handed goal on a rush up the left wing. But Winthrop had an answer just 13 seconds later on Boncore's second of the day, a power play goal to make it 4-2.
The Fishermen pressed to cut into the lead but the Winthrop defense held strong as did goalie Nico Babine (27 saves).
Gloucester is right back in action on Monday with another important conference game at Salem State University against Marblehead (7 p.m.).
Winthrop 4, Gloucester 2
at Larsen Rink, Winthrop
Gloucester 0;1;1 |2
Winthrop 2;1;1 |4
1st Period: W, Jack Hayes (Petey Silverman, Colin Banfield) 2:48; W, Phil Boncore (Billy Hayes) 9:18.
2nd Period: G, Colby Jewell (Brett Cunningham, Chris Karvelas) ppg, 5:18; W, Jackson Andy (Hunter Fife) ppg, 14:51.
3rd Period: G, Jewell (un.) shg, :25; W, Boncore (Silverman) ppg, :38.
Saves: G, Nick Tarantino 20; W, Nico Babine 27.
Records: G, 10-5-1; W, 14-2-1.