The fourth time ended up being the most difficult for the Gloucester boys hockey team against rival Marblehead. But in the end, the Fishermen still got the job done
The 15-seeded Headers came into Talbot Rink and gave the second-seeded Fishermen all they could handle in Monday's Division 2 Second Round tilt, nearly erasing a three-goal deficit twice. Gloucester, however, held them off for a 6-4 win at Talbot Rink to advance to the Division 2 Quarterfinals. The win was Gloucester's fourth in four meetings over Marblehead this season and the closest of the four matchups.
"I've said it every time we've played them this season, they're always going to give you that kind of effort," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said of the Headers. "Credit to them, but we took that, absorbed it and were able to hold them off to win the game in the end. Great team win against a tough team."
The Fishermen, who move to 18-4 on the season with the win, never trailed despite some tense moments thanks to a dominant first period effort, where they took a 3-0 lead into the intermission.
"Spotting them a three-goal lead was the difference," said Marblehead coach Chris Wells, whose team finishes up at 10-9-2. "(Gloucester) is a good team, they're going to beat tough to beat. We skated pretty well with them and I can't complain about the effort at all, we just couldn't get over the edge with them this year."
Gloucester opened up the scoring just 3:15 in when Colby Jewell put home a Jack Costanzo centering pass. Five minutes later the Fishermen added to the lead with Emerson Marshall scoring on a Brett Cunningham centering pass. Marshall struck again with 4:22 to go in the opening frame, scoring in a buildup in front of the Marblehead goal off a Joseph Orlando pass to give his team a 3-0 lead.
The Fishermen came out with some serious energy early on, which Geary attributed to the home ice advantage at Talbot Rink, where a sellout crowd of 1,600 fans took in the State Tournament contest.
"How about the atmosphere, totally electric," Geary said. "We earned the home ice advantage with the way we played in the regular season and it made a difference tonight. We came out flying."
Marblehead started its comeback bid early in the second, with a pair of goals to make it a one-goal game.
Connor Jalbert got the Headers on the board two-and-a-half minutes into the middle frame, stuffing one inside the right post off a pass from Carter Laramie, who assisted on all four of Marblehead's goals. Three minutes later Eli Feingold tipped in a Jalbert shot while on the power play to cut the deficit to 3-2.
Gloucester, however, had an answer as Cunningham tucked one inside the left post just over two minutes later to make it 4-2. Marshall would complete the hat trick while on the power play play as his shot from the high slot got through traffic to extend Gloucester's lead to 5-2 after three.
"We did a great job to cut it to one and then we had to dig ourselves out of a hole again," Wells said. "We almost got there."
Marblehead's second comeback bid began just 30 seconds into the third when Locke put home a pass from Laramie, who won a puck battle in the left corner, from the slot to make it a two-goal game again at 5-3. Locke then swept home a loose puck after Laramie's shot got through and sat in the crease to make it a 5-4 game.
The Headers continued to pressure from there with Gloucester goalie Nick Tarantino having to make several difficult stops. Tarantino was at his best with Marblehead pressing for the tying goal in both the second and third periods. His best stop came in the third with his team ahead 5-3, turning aside Jalbert with a right pad stop on a breakaway bid. Gloucester's sophomore net-minder drew praise from both coaches for coming up big in the clutch.
Tarantino and the Gloucester defense were able to keep Newburyport from tying the game and Costanzo iced it with 59 seconds to go, finding room in the slot and scoring on a pass from Jewell to cap the scoring at 6-4.
"It's an incredible feeling to win this one," Costanzo said. "It was an awesome game. We know Marblehead, we know that team never goes away and never gives up. But we never got too down when they pushed us and we still had the lead."
Gloucester's top two lines did all of the scoring on Monday with Marshall (three goals, assist) and Cunningham (goal, three assists) turning in four point nights. Jewell (goal, two assists) had three points while Costanzo had a goal and an assist and Jack Delaney two assists.
Laramie had four assists to lead Marblehead with Locke and Jalbert also turning in multi-point nights.
With the win, Gloucester now turns its attention to the Division 2 Quarterfinals. The Fishermen will host the winner of Tuesday's Second Round game between No. 7 Norwood and No. 10 Newburyport. Date and time are still TBA.
Division 2 Second Round
No. 2 Gloucester 6, No. 15 Marblehead 4
at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Marblehead 0;2;2| 4
Gloucester 3;2;1| 6
1st Period: G, Colby Jewell (Jack Costanzo, Brett Cunningham) 3:15; G, Emerson Marshall (Cunningham) 8:29; G, Marshall (Joseph Orlando, Cunningham) 10:38.
2nd Period: M, Connor Jalbert (Carter Laramie) 2:31; M, Eli Feingold (Jalbert, Laramie) ppg, 5:21; G, Brett Cunningham (Marshall, Derek Ellms) 7:35; G, Marshall (Jack Delaney, Jewell) ppg, 12:20.
3rd Period: M, Chris Locke (Laramie) :30; M, Locke (Laramie) 5:18; G, Costanzo (Jewell, Delaney) 14:01.
Saves: M, Griffin Winter 22; G, Nick Tarantino 24.
Records: M, 10-9-2; G, 18-4.