The Gloucester hockey team would be the first one to admit that Marblehead has had its number in recent years. Heading into Wednesday night’s Northeastern Conference opener for the Fishermen at Salem State, they were riding a six-game losing streak to the Magicians with the last win coming in the 2017-18 season.
On Wednesday night, Gloucester exorcized their demons in a big way to the tune of a dominant 8-1 victory. The win moves Gloucester to 2-0 on the young season.
It was Marblehead that took a 1-0 lead in the opening frame only to see Gloucester answer with eight unanswered goals to finish off the night. But Emerson Marshall found the back of the net late in the first to tie the game at 1-1 in the first intermission, he then scored three more times in the second for Gloucester first four goals of the game, extending the lead to 4-1.
“It was kind of a choppy first period where both teams were finding their legs,” Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. “Then Marshall took over the game and the rest of the team responded and played inspired hockey over the final two periods.”
The Fishermen would add two more goals in the second to take a 6-1 edge into the third and scored twice more in the third. Brett Cunningham added two tallies for Gloucester with Aidan Donald and Jack Delaney also finding the back of the net.
Sophomore Nick Tarantino picked up the win in his first start of the season, making several big stops early and late to keep his team comfortably ahead.
Gloucester is now off until next Thursday, when Woburn, a powerhouse program, visits the Talbot Rink (6 p.m.).