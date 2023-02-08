During its current unbeaten streak the Gloucester hockey team has frequently showed off its speed and depth. In Wednesday’s game against Triton, the Fishermen displayed their resiliency as well.
The visiting Vikings came out strong and took a one-goal lead after a big first period effort. Gloucester, however, went on to dominate the rest of the way with five unanswered goals from five different goal scorers in an eventual 5-1 win at Talbot Rink.
With the win Gloucester moves to 10-4-1 on the season and is now unbeaten in its last nine games (8-0-1).
Tyler Egan opened up the scoring for Triton at 8:45 of the first, knocking home a rebound off of a Quinn Fidler wraparound attempt to make it 1-0. Triton came out strong and controlled the middle portion of the opening frame before Gloucester started to find its legs in the final minutes of the period.
The Fishermen continued to carry play early in the second and took command of the game with three goals in a 2:59 span. Brady Salah tied it up at 1-1 at 5:43 of the second, deflecting a Joseph Orlando shot from the point. Less than two minutes later Gloucester took the lead with what turned out to be the game-winning-goal, a James Sanfilippo wrist shot from inside the blue line that got through traffic and over the Triton goalie’s right shoulder for a 2-1 Gloucester lead. Just 67 seconds later the Fishermen struck again as Brett Cunningham scored out from when a wide shot from Colby Jewell caromed off the boards and out front for a 3-1 lead, where it stood after two.
The line of Jewell, Cunningham and Nick White connected on Gloucester’s fourth goal of the night 48 seconds into the final frame with all three players making accurate passes on the rush, eventually finishing with Jewell tipping home a Cunningham centering pass for a 4-1 Gloucester lead. Charlie Terelak capped off the scoring with an empty net goal.
With the win, Gloucester returns to action on Saturday at Winthrop (3:30 p.m.). The Fishermen will be playing for a share of first place in the conference as they can pull even with Winthrop with a win.
Gloucester 5, Triton 1
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Triton 1 0 0 1
Gloucester 0 2 3 5
1st Period: T, Tyler Egan (Quinn Fidler) 8:45.
2nd Period: G, Brady Salah (Joseph Orlando, Chris LoJacono) 5:43; G, James Sanfilippo (un.) ppg, 7:35; G, Brett Cunningham (Colby Jewell) 8:42.
3rd Period: G, Jewell (Cunningham, Nick White) :48; G, Charlie Terelak (Jewell) eng, 14:10.
Saves: T, Gavin Marengi 24; G, Riley De Haan 18.
Records: T, 8-6-2; G, 10-4-1.