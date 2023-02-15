Wednesday's game against Danvers did not go exactly the way the Gloucester boys hockey team drew it up. The result, however, was exactly what the Fishermen were looking for.
In a wild contest where the teams combined for 12 goals in the final two periods, the Fishermen scored often in an 8-4 win at Talbot Rink.
"It was a scrambly affair, certainly not one that we would describe as a textbook game playing our system," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "But we buried our chances and scored goals at big moments when the going got tough."
After a scoreless first, the offenses came to play in the final 30 minutes of play.
The Fishermen looked to be in control at multiple points in the third period, building a three-goal lead on two occasions that Danvers quickly cut to two. Leading 3-2, Charlie Terelak added a pair of insurance goals at 1:32 of the final frame and at 4:51, both on passes from Drew White. But McNeill finished off the hat trick 20 seconds after Terelak's goal to make it a two score game once more at 5-3.
Jackson Pierce put Gloucester up by three with his first varsity goal just under seven minutes into the frame on a shot from the slot off a Cade Cooper centering pass. But Danvers struck again 28 seconds later, it's third goal coming less than 30 seconds after a Gloucester goal. This time it was Seamus Cory putting home a feed from McNeill to make it 6-4.
The Fishermen, however, would score the final two of the night with Drew White putting home a Karvelas centering pass and Terelak completing the hat trick, tipping home a Joseph Orlando pass to cap the scoring at 8-4.
"This was an important win for us and it was hanging in the balance for most of the game," Geary said. "Danvers has a first line that can play with anyone. But I really liked the way we got a lot of different guys on the score sheet with some big goals."
Gloucester opened up the scoring with a Brett Cunningham power play goal in the first minute of the middle frame. But Danvers answered just six seconds later when Trevor McNeill scored top shelf on a drive up the ice after winning the ensuing face-off.
McNeill scored again seven minutes later to give the Falcons a 2-1 lead and the visitors were riding with that momentum until Chris Karvelas tied it up at 2-2 with 3:17 to go in the third on a centering pass from Charlie Terelak.
Karvelas' goal ended up being the turning point of the game with the Fishermen outscoring the Falcons 6-2 the rest of the way.
"I thought that was the start of us getting more pucks to the net," Geary said. "Those are the kind of goals you need to get to win tournament games. Hardworking goals in the paint."
Gloucester took the lead for good 1:02 later on Cunningham's second of the night to give Gloucester a 3-2 lead after two setting up a high scoring third.
The Fishermen return to action on Saturday against Swampscott at Salem State (5:30 p.m.).
Gloucester 8, Danvers 4
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Danvers 0;2;2 |4
Gloucester 0;3;5 |8
1st Period: No scoring.
2nd Period: G, Brett Cunningham (Joseph Orlando, Colby Jewell) ppg, :57; D, Trevor McNeill (un.) 1:03; D, McNeill (un.) 7:45; G, Chris Karvelas (Charlie Terelak) 11:43; G, Cunningham (un.) 12:45.
3rd Period: G, Terelak (Drew White) 1:32; G, Terelak (Derek Ellms, White) 4:31; D, McNeill (Seamus Cary) 4:51; G, Jackson Pierce (Cade Cooper) 6:57; D, Cory (McNeill) 7:25; G, White (Karvelas, James Sanfilippo) 11:39; G, Terelak (Orlando) 14:31.
Saves: D, Braedyn Oteri 15, Dan Vatousios 4; G, Nick Tarantino 18.
Records: D, 6-9-3; G, 11-6-1.