GLOUCESTER — Tuesday evening’s final of the BankGloucester Holiday tournament between the Fishermen and Danvers was a game of runs.
Host Gloucester jumped out to an early double-digit lead only to see the Falcons roar back and take a double-digit advantage of their own. Gloucester then battled back to get within two at the break, ultimately pulling away in the third quarter and holding on down the stretch for a thrilling 63-59 triumph.
Zach Oliver’s two free throws in the waning seconds proved to be the difference, as the senior captain finished with a team-high 22 points en route to tournament MVP honors.
“I’m proud of how we’ve responded,” said Gloucester head coach Adam Philpott. “It was a tough 0-3 start (to the year) for us and the kids just bought into what we were doing, had some good weeks of practice and came back strong. Tonight was a game of runs and that’s kind of been a theme for our season. Hats off to Danvers; Chris (Timson) has those kids playing hard.”
Much like Gloucester, Danvers too got off to a slow start this season. The Falcons dropped their first three contests as well before upending Hamilton-Wenham in Monday’s first round tilt at the Holiday tourney. But both teams seem to finding their way a bit as the season progresses, and it made for quite the competitive clash on Tuesday evening.
After Gloucester jolted out to a quick 11-2 lead, Danvers flipped the script and was able to take as big as a 12-point lead in the opening half. Quinton Shairs got loose for a trio of corner triples to spark the Falcons’ run, while Daniel Molina also knocked down a couple from deep.
Gloucester responded thanks to an uptick in defensive pressure, getting to within two at the break and carrying that momentum into a big third quarter. They wound up separating themselves in that decisive third frame, outscoring the Falcons 17-7 to go back ahead by eight.
The Fishermen benefited from flat out effort defensively, as well as an increased drive and aggressiveness on the other end. They were able to get into the lane and draw the foul, often times finishing the bucket for an and-1 opportunity. In fact, it was consecutive steals and and-1 opportunities late in the third that really swung the momentum in the hosts favor.
“That’s been a point of emphasis for us this whole season. We’re a little undersized so every game we have to come out with physicality and play aggressive defense,” said Philpott. “We were a little lackluster in the first half but came in and regrouped and got competing on that end a little harder and ultimately that was what helped the game for us was that defensive intensity.”
With Gloucester holding a comfortable lead down the stretch, Danvers made one last push thanks to some stellar play from Deryn Lanphere. The junior point guard hit five triples in the second half alone, including two big ones in the final minute to make things interesting. Lanphere finished with 22 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and two steals in the loss.
For Gloucester, Oliver iced it with two clutch free throws in the waning seconds, while Byron Thomas finished with 14 points and Nate Montagnino added 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal.
Gloucester 63, Danvers 59at Gloucester High
Gloucester: Zach Oliver 7-6-22, Byron Thomas 4-1-13, Nate Montagnino 4-3-11, PJ Zapa 4-0-10, Jack Patten 2-0-4, Nathaniel Oaks 1-1-3. Totals: 22-11-63.
Danvers: Deryn Lanphere 7-3-22, Daniel Molina 4-0-11, Quinton Shairs 3-0-9, Aris Xerras 2-3-7, Jacob Wescott 2-0-4, Michael Moroney 1-0-2, Tyler O’Neill 1-0-2, Evan Currie 1-0-2. Totals: 21-6-59.
Halftime: 30-28, Danvers
3-pointers: G — Thomas 4, Zappa 2, Oliver 2; D — Lanphere 5, Shairs 3, Molina 3.