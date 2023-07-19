Michael Toppan’s 2022-23 sports year had it all. The junior established himself as one of New England’s best 195-pound wrestlers while also establishing himself as an elite talent both on the football field and in the thrower’s circle during the spring track season.
Toppan’s ability to compete against the best-of-the-best in New England on the mat while also competing at an All-Star level in two other sports make him the Gloucester Daily Times Male Athlete of the Year for GHS.
The junior’s best season came last winter on the wrestling mat, as he went from a sectional champ as a sophomore to a Division 3 State champ as a junior in the 195-pound weight class. Michael won a state title along with his twin brother Jayden at 220 pounds becoming the first duo to win state titles in the same season.
Toppan’s run to the top was simply dominant as he went the majority of the dual meet and quad season without allowing a single point against him. He stepped it up even more in the postseason, winning his second straight CAL/NEC and Div. 3 North Sectional title. He followed that up with the Division 3 State Championship and a silver medal at the Mass. All-State Meet. He finished off the wrestling season with a fifth place finish at the New England Championships becoming the first GHS wrestler to earn a spot on the medal stand at New Englands.
“He’s such a powerhouse who just crushes the competition,” Gloucester head wrestling coach Matt Swanson said. “Michael is just an explosive athlete and on top of that he’s such a smart wrestler. That combination is so tough to deal with at all levels of competition. He raises his game against top competition too.”
The first team All CAL/NEC wrestler eclipsed 100 career wins early in the winter season en route to the historic season.
In addition to his prowess on the mat, Toppan is a big time contributor for both the football and outdoor track teams, where he was an All-Star selection for both squads.
Toppan is a guard and defensive tackle on the gridiron where his combination of size, strength and quickness come into play on both sides of the ball. On offense he can make blocks in the trenches and also pull outside the tackles to open up space in the open field. Defensively, his quick first step gives most interior offensive linemen big problems. Toppan regularly made plays in the opponent’s backfield against both the run and the pass.
“Michael has been a very strong player for us since he came in as a freshman,” Gloucester head coach Dan O’Connor said. “He works hard every day and that dedication has paid off. He’s such a well conditioned athlete who is always focused on getting better. His peers notice it too.”
That strength and explosiveness again comes into play in the thrower’s circle during the spring outdoor track season. Toppan regularly throws over 40-feet and was a top-four shot putter in the Northeastern Conference for the NEC Lynch Division champion Fishermen this past spring.
Toppan’s combination of size, strength and quickness are tough to put together and has made him an elite contributor in every sport he plays.
Gloucester Male Athletes of the Year
2009- Dylan Maki
2010- Conor Ressel
2011- Adam Philpott
2012- Kyle Lucido
2013- Jacob Holscher
2014- Everest Crawford
2015- Jared Marshall
2016- John Philpott
2017- Christian Sanfilippo
2018- John John Mondello
2019- Marc Smith
2020- Marcus Montagnino
2021- Jack Costanzo
2022- Jack Costanzo
2023- Michael Toppan