Monday's opening round game in the BankGloucester Holiday Tournament showed the improvements the Gloucester boys basketball team has made early in the season.
The contest reminded Gloucester head coach Adam Philpott of his team's season opener against Marblehead where Gloucester built a big early lead, only to see it slip away after Marblehead started to bring full court pressure. The Fishermen opened up the early lead over Manchester Essex in Monday's game and again saw a heavy dose of full court pressure. This time, Gloucester weathered the storm and kept a feisty Hornets squad at bay in a 57-48 win at the Smith Field House.
With the win, Gloucester (2-3) advances to Tuesday's tournament final against Danvers (7 p.m.), winners over Hamilton-Wenham in Monday's tourney opener. Manchester Essex (4-1), on the other hand, meets Hamilton-Wenham in the consolation game at 5 p.m.
"I don't know if this was a game we would have won a couple weeks ago," Philpott said. "Just like the Marblehead game, we got the lead and then saw the pressure but we handled it better this time. I think we still need to be doing a better job when it comes to handling pressure but this was an encouraging step in the right direction."
Manchester Essex head coach Tim St. Laurent credited Gloucester's physical play for handing his team its first loss of the season, but he also took some positives out of the result.
"We knew going against a NEC team we were going to have to step up our physicality, and they were just tougher than us, especially early on," St. Laurent said. "But we kept fighting, made some adjustments and stayed in it until the end. This was the first time we faced adversity like that this season falling behind early and I was happy with the way we handled it and adjusted even though we didn't get the result."
It was a nip and tuck contest early with Gloucester opening up an early first quarter edge as big as seven points (15-8) only to see Manchester Essex battle all the way back to take a 25-24 lead late in the second quarter. The Fishermen, however, would take control of the game from there.
Senior Byron Thomas rattled off eight straight points to end the half and give Gloucester a 32-25 lead, an edge it would not relinquish.
Gloucester continued with that momentum in the third quarter as Zach Oliver was the hot hand with 10 of his team-high 18 points coming in the third quarter, where Gloucester saw its lead stretched to 49-31 late in the frame. Jack Patten (11 points, 10 rebounds) did a good job handling the press with Oliver and Thomas, which opened up looks on the offensive end of the floor.
"Our senior guards, Zach, Jack and Byron really stepped up for us and led the offense," Philpott said. "And I thought this was our best defensive game of the season. We didn't let them get too close even at the times when we were having trouble scoring."
Manchester Essex finished off the third on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 49-38 after three. Both teams stepped it up on the defensive end in the fourth as points were tough to come by and turnovers were forced on both ends, but Gloucester was able to keep the Hornets at bay as the lead did not get below nine points in the fourth quarter, ending at 57-48.
"We got the pressure defense we wanted in the fourth, we just made some sloppy plays ourselves and couldn't cut into it enough," St. Laurent said. "But we will learn from this, we just didn't have it all going at the same time tonight. We got beat on the glass early then couldn't find the offense late."
Cade Furse led all scorers with 20 points for the Hornets while Patrick Cronin also scored in double digits with 10 while seeing a lot of attention from the Gloucester defense.
Gloucester 57, Manchester Essex 48
BankGloucester Holiday Tournament at Smith Field House, Gloucester
Manchester Essex 10 15 13 10| 48
Gloucester 15 17 17 8| 57
ME: Cade Furse 7-2-20, Patrick Cronin 3-2-10, Sam Athanas 2-2-7, Brennan Twombly 1-2-4, Vaughn O'Leary 2-0-4, Ed Chareas 1-0-2, Ben Hurd 0-1-1.
G: Zach Oliver 7-2-18, Byron Thomas 6-1-15, Jack Patten 3-5-11, P.J. Zappa 3-0-8, Adam Borowick 2-0-5.
3-Pointers: ME, Furse 4, Cronin 2, Athanas; G, Oliver 2, Thomas 2, Zappa, Borowick.
Halftime: 32-25 Gloucester.
Records: ME, 4-1; G, 2-3.