The Gloucester Little League 8-10-year-old all-stars were one of only eight teams remaining in the entire state entering Monday night's Section 4 final in Billerica.
But in the end, Peabody West ended up being too much.
Gloucester lost only two games in its entire tournament run — both coming against Peabody West, including a 13-4 defeat in the Section 4 final, ending the team's outstanding run.
Gloucester finished the Williamsport Tournament with a 7-2 record.
After sweeping District 15 with a 5-0 record to capture a second straight District crown, Gloucester ran into the eventual sectional champs in the opener on Friday, falling to Peabody West, 11-5.
The all-stars, however, put together two straight victories to earn a spot in Monday night's final.
Gloucester trailed North Andover, 2-0, early in Saturday's second Section 4 contest, but took a 5-2 lead after four innings — only to see North Andover tie it up with three runs of its own in the top of the fifth. But the District 15 champs responded and exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the frame for a 15-5 win.
Trey Marrone pitched well and went 3-for-4 with three doubles at the plate. Nash Marshall also had a pair of hits while Jude Szutter, Will Johnson (who earned the win on the mound with a stellar performance in relief) and Nico Alves also delivered timely hits.
Drew Rodolosi, Elijah Brooks, Will Linn, Connor Mahoney and Chris Sawyer, who also earned the save by pitching a scoreless final inning, had hits in the 10-run sixth, Will Aaron had a big defensive game in the outfield.
The team followed up Saturday's win with a come-from-behind 9-4 win over Reading on Sunday to clinch a spot in the sectional final.
The game was ruled by pitching early as Gloucester trailed, 2-0, after four innings, but took a 5-2 lead in the top of the fifth and added four more in the sixth.
Sawyer went four innings in his first start, allowing two runs, and was followed by strong performances from Nico Alves, Aaron and Rodolosi, who closed out the game.
Alves also had a multi-hit game at the plate, as did Marshall and Linn while Rodolosi and Brooks scored key runs in pinch run situations.
Gloucester Little League 8-10 year-old all-stars: Will Aaron, Nico Alves, Elijah Brooks, Cade Francis, Will Johnson, Will Linn, Connor Mahoney, Trey Marrone, Nash Marshall, Cole Mosley-Wynn, Drew Rodolosi, Chris Sawyer, Jude Szuter, manager David Alves, coach Jamie Marshall, coach Jay Sawyer.
