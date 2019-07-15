Only 32 of the 144 competitors in this year’s Massachusetts Amateur Championship will move on to Wednesday’s opening round of the match play bracket.
After Day 1 on Monday, Gloucester’s Mark Turner is right on that bubble.
The Bass Rocks member and former standout at St. John’s Prep fired a 3-over par 74 in his opening round and currently sits in a 14-way tie for 30th heading into Tuesday.
Turner managed one birdie — a 3 on the par 4 fifth — to go with four bogeys on the day.
If Turner can hover around par in Tuesday’s final stroke play round, the Dartmouth College linksman has a great shot to advance to the do-or-die match play.
