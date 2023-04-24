As the season nears its midpoint, the Gloucester softball team has gotten into a groove.
Monday's 12-0, mercy-rule shortened win over Greater Lowell on Monday at Burnham's Field was the third in a row for the Fishermen. More importantly, the win puts the team over the .500 mark for the first time this season at 5-4.
In its current win streak Gloucester has found its offense, scoring 32 runs in the three victories while allowing only two.
"It's good to see the offense coming around," Gloucester head coach Bryan Aiello said. "We had some good swings up there and laid down some nice bunts. We've had good pitching and defense all season now the bats are producing too."
Gloucester had 14 hits in Monday's victory with every starter either scoring a run or delivering a hit. Laila Ciaramitaro had three hits and three runs to lead the offense with Tasara Frontiero also delivering three hits and scoring twice. Both also drove in a run.
Cam Carroll's three RBI's led the day including a two-RBI triple in the fifth that triggered the mercy-rule. Jenna Connelly had a pair of runs batted in with Ashlee Aiello, Emma Carrapichosa and Lily Aiello driving in a run each. Ashlee Aiello also scored twice. Julia Carrancho had two hits and drove in a run while Chloe deGaspe Beaubien had a hit and scored twice.
The Fishermen scored in every inning with four runs in the first, one in the second, two in the third, one more in the fourth and four in the fifth to make it 12-0.
The run support was more than enough for Gloucester pitchers Carroll and Ashlee Aiello. Carroll allowed one hit in four innings and struck out eight for the win while Aiello struck out the side in a scoreless fifth.
The Fishermen also turned in error free defense.
"It's been about execution for us lately and today we executed in every facet of the game," coach Aiello said. "The defense didn't get a ton of work because the pitching was dominant today but they made all the plays. We just played well situationally."
Gloucester returns to action on Wednesday with a big game at two-time defending NEC champion, unbeaten Peabody (4:30 p.m.).