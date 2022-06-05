In a single elimination tournament, just one off day can mean the end of a team’s season. The Gloucester softball team found that out on Sunday in the First Round of the Division 3 State Tournament.
The No. 10 Fishermen were hosting against Dedham, the 23-seed coming off a strong regular season where it won 15 games and the Tri Valley League championship. While Gloucester did some good things on the afternoon, nine walks allowed — and one hit batsmen — along with a pair of early unearned runs allowed had the home team back on its heels for most of the afternoon in an eventual 6-3 loss at Gloucester High School.
“We just gave them way too much today,” said Gloucester head coach Bryan Aiello, whose team finishes up at 14-7. “It was too much to overcome. They’re a good team, you have to give them credit, they’re advancing and we’re not.”
It was a back and forth contest early on with Gloucester taking the early 1-0 lead in the first after Natalie Aiello was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, stole second and third and scored on a sacrifice bunt from Chloe deGaspe Beaubien.
Dedham (16-4), however, had an answer every time the Fishermen built some momentum. The visitors took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second on a throwing error and a Mary Stronach groundout, but Gloucester again took the lead back when a Jenna Connelly grounder plated Ashlee Aiello, who was hit by a pitch, and Ari Scola singled in Tasara Frontiero (walk) to take a 3-2 lead.
That lead was again short lived as Dedham took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the third on a RBI single from Alaina Martin along with a wild pitch and a bases loaded walk to make it 5-3.
Gloucester’s best chance to cut into the lead came in the fourth when Connelly singled and Scola, who led the Gloucester offense with two hits, was hit by a pitch, but Dedham turned a double-play to get out of the inning, getting the out at first on a sacrifice bunt attempt and throwing out a runner at the plate attempting to score from second for the final out of the inning. Dedham capped the scoring in the fifth with a RBI single from Martin to make it 6-3.
After the first two innings, Dedham pitcher Christina Gentile really settled down allowing three hits and holding Gloucester to just four baserunners over the final five innings of play.
“(Gentile) has battled for us all year long,” Dedham head coach Mike Noksy said. “It took her a couple of innings to get going but she’s led us all season. I think there were some early jitters with both pitchers pressing a little bit early. But once the jitters went away it was a great high school softball game between two good teams. We just made a few more plays.”
Ashlee Aiello did her best to keep Gloucester in the game, coming on in relief in the top of the fourth and allowing just one run on two hits.
“Ashlee did a great job settling the game down for us,” Aiello said. “That early hole was just too much to overcome and their pitcher settled down too.”
Gloucester has the vast majority of its lineup coming back next spring but will have to replace three key seniors in Natalie Aiello, Riley Thibodeau and Jenna Hoofnagle, an All Conference player in 2021 that missed most of 2022 with an injury.