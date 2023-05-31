Senior pitcher and shortstop Ashlee Aiello, who helped pitch the Fishermen to an eighth straight State Tournament berth this spring, was named first team All Northeastern Conference as the NEC announced its All-Star teams this week.
Aiello is as complete a player as one will find in the NEC. Not only is the senior captain dominant in the circle, racking up the strikeout numbers and recently throwing a perfect game last week against Salem, she is one of Gloucester’s top run producers at the plate and a slick fielding shortstop with big range and a big arm.
Gloucester also had a pair of players selected as NEC Dunn Division All-Stars in senior catcher and captain Chloe deGaspe Beaubien and junior outfielder Jenna Connelly. deGaspe Beaubien is a three-year starter behind the plate and a defensive standout with both her glove and her arm. The senior captain is also one of Gloucester’s most consistent hitters. Connelly, on the other hand, is a standout outfielder with a great glove and big arm who is another one of Gloucester’s key run producers at the plate.
Peabody junior pitcher and outfielder Abby Bettencourt was chosen as the NEC Player of the Year for the third year in a row leading the Tanners to a third straight NEC title and a 19-1 regular season record.
The Tanners were well represented on the All Conference team as senior catcher Isabel Bettencourt, senior outfielder Penny Spack and junior shortstop Logan Lomasney join Abby Bettencourt.
Steve Almquist of Saugus was NEC Coach of the Year after leading the Sachems to the Lynch Division title.
Other All Conference selections include senior catcher Mya Perron and senior pitcher Noelle McLane of Beverly, senior third baseman Emily Goddard of Danvers, senior pitcher Amber Goudreau of Masconomet, freshman pitcher Annie Thornett of Salem, sophomore catcher Lily Ventre of Saugus and senior catcher Gabrielle Golden of Winthrop.
Earning second team Northeastern Conference all-stars nods were, listed by team:
Beverly: Nikki Erricola (2B)
Danvers: Ava Gray (C), Makayla Cunningham (P)
Gloucester: Jenna Connelly (OF), Chloe deGaspe Beaubien (C)
Marblehead: Ruby Calienes (P), Luka Bornhorst (C)
Masconomet: Charlotte Leiss (2B), Sam Serio (SS)
Peabody: Avery Grieco (CF), Kiley Doolin (3B), Elizabeth Bettencourt (1B)
Salem: Skylar Sverker (1B), Liv Loux (SS)
Saugus: Devany Millerick (SS), Kaitlyn Pugh (LF)
Swampscott: Olivia Barletta (CF), Maddie Lilley (IF)
Winthrop: Lily Tallent (SS)