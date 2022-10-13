SAUGUS — The Gloucester football team picked up a much-needed, bounce-back win on Thursday night at Saugus, dominating on both sides of the ball en route to a 48-22 win at Serino Stadium.
It all started up front in Thursday’s win as the offensive line of Bryan Swain, Christian Howell, Evan Mione, Mike Toppan and Jayden Toppan opened up massive holes all night in a season high point total and season high rushing total approaching 300 yards on the ground. Playing without quarterback Nick Carey due to injury, running back/quarterback Frank DeSisto and running back Caleb DeCoste each ran for over 100 yards on the ground in the win with DeSisto scoring Gloucester’s first three touchdowns.
“We were a little bit banged up at the skill positions but we’re healthy up front and they led us tonight,” O’Connor said. “We were hoping to do exactly what we did tonight. The kids executed their blocks and the backs ran hard. It was a good performance.”
DeSisto (155 yards) got Gloucester going early on. Starting the game at quarterback and alternating series with Cameron Widfeldt in the first four series, DeSisto scored the first three touchdowns of the game for Gloucester to lead them to a 21-6 lead late in the second quarter.
The senior captain’s one yard run on the opening drive of the game started the scoring and he then broke a 35-yard run for a 14-0 Gloucester lead after one.
Saugus got some momentum back when a high snap on a punt was recovered in the end zone by Braden Faiella for a Sachems touchdown to cut the deficit to 14-6. But DeSisto again had an answer with another 35-yard run for a 21-6 lead with 59 seconds to go in the half.
Gloucester then put the game away in the final minute of the second quarter. After forcing three incompletions, Mike Toppan jumped on a botched snap on a punt to set up Gloucester with a short field with 30 seconds until halftime. Widtfeldt then hit Caleb DeCoste (113 yards rushing) for a 22-yard screen pass and another Gloucester touchdown to make it 28-6 at the half. DeCoste was sprung by a great block from receiver Brady Sullivan on the left edge.
“We did a good job forcing those three incompletions to give us time for another possession,” O’Connor said. “Then we got some nice pressure on the punt and executed that screen pass. That’s a two-plays called in the huddle situation after calling our last timeout and we executed well enough where we only needed one.”
Saugus got a 69-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half from Isaiah Rodriguez, but Gloucester answered with the next three scores to open the floodgates. Runs from John Gucciardi, Widtfeldt and Nikko Thomas opened up Gloucester’s biggest lead of the night at 48-14 before a late Saugus touchdown and conversion from Tommy DeSimone made it 48-22.
The Gloucester defense was also strong all night with Nick Koros, Mike Toppan, Howell and Gucciardi all recording sacks while Sullivan had a big pass break up on a fourth down play in the end zone early on when the game was still close.
Gloucester is back in action next Friday night at home against Peabody (7 p.m.).