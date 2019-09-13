GLOUCESTER — It started with the game's opening kickoff.
It didn't stop until the final whistle.
In between, the Gloucester High football team couldn't come up with an answer for the Revere Patriots Friday night, who dismantled the Fishermen, 38-8, at Della Russo Stadium.
In the first game under new head coach Dan O'Connor, Gloucester surrendered an 85-yard kickoff return to Revere's Joe Llanos to open the game, and it only got worse from there. The Patriots led 21-0 after one quarter, were up 24-8 at the break and scored twice more over the final two quarters for the decisive victory.
Big plays hurt the Fishermen, whose lone score came in the second quarter when Sam Ciolino found Daylon Lark on a 66-yard scoring pass. Harrison Marshall added the 2-point conversion rush.
Llanos added a 60-yard scoring run for the hosts, while quarterback Calvin Boudreau found Billy Byrne-Ginepra for a 15-yard score and Lucas Barbosa for another from 18 yards out. Boudreau also ran one in himself from 14 yards out.
Additionally, Ryan Rossi had five extra points for Revere and blasted a 40-yard field goal, giving his team a 24-0 lead in the second quarter.
It was Gloucester's worst regular season loss since being shut out by Beverly, 35-0. in Week 2 of the 2015 season.
