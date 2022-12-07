Fall MVP
Gino Tripoli
Gloucester soccer
An offensive dynamo, Tripoli re-wrote Gloucester’s record book this fall with a single-season record 34 goals. The junior striker’s speed and finishing ability are difficult enough for most defenses to contend with, but when you combine that with his size (6-foot-2) he’s an unstoppable force that defenses never found an answer for.
Tripoli excels on long balls, possessing the the speed to outrun backs and the physicality to win 50-50 balls. He also has a quick first step that he uses expertly to gain a step on the defense. Once he’s in close, he has a booming shot that he can put wherever he wants.
Tripoli, a first team All-Northeastern Conference selection this fall, has the rare ability to maximize all of his physical tools and the soccer IQ to create chances that most players cannot. That made him an unstoppable force for the Fishermen this fall as teams knew the ball was coming his way and still couldn’t stop him despite constant double teams.
THE ALL-STARS
Sam Athanas
Manchester Essex golf
The Hornets made a huge second half push to get into the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament and Athanas’ play at the No. 1 spot was a big reason why. A steady, well-rounded player that excels from the fairway, the senior captain was a First Team All-Cape Ann League selection after turning in a first place finish at the CAL Open.
In the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament, Athanas also led the way with a top 10 finish while leading the Hornets in scoring in their final four regular season matches.
Sam Bothwell
Manchester Essex soccer
Bothwell may be undersized, but he’s a quick and shifty player that creates dangerous scoring chances every time the ball is on his foot. The sophomore was one of Manchester Essex’s top two scorers as he excelled at using his quickness to create room for a shot or to dish off to an open teammate.
Bothwell was a First Team All-Cape Ann League selection for his dynamic offensive skills.
Ty Bouchie
Rockport golf
The Vikings reached the postseason for the third straight season with a new-look roster, and Bouchie was one of the team’s big breakout performers that helped lead them to a winning record.
The junior was frequently near the top of Rockport’s leading scorers and shot the low round for the team at the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament while earning a spot on the Cape Ann League’s Second Team all-stars.
Jack Delaney
Gloucester golf
Gloucester’s senior captain finished off his high school career on the links in style with a First Team All-NEC selection. Delaney was the bona fide No. 1 golfer for the Fishermen this fall and led the way at all of their biggest events.
His all-around game and steady, consistent play helped Gloucester to a second place finish at the Northeastern Conference Open. He was also the team’s top finisher at the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament, earning a fourth place finish and qualifying for the Division 3 State Championship Meet as an individual.
Frank DeSisto
Gloucester football
The senior captain was Gloucester’s most consistent offensive weapon this season. DeSisto established himself as a workhorse back and led Gloucester with over 800 yards rushing to go along with eight touchdowns. He also paced the squad in total yards from scrimmage.
A big play threat with breakaway speed, DeSisto could pick up big yards on the edge and inside the tackles while earning a spot on the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division’s All-Conference team.
Christian Howell
Gloucester football
Gloucester’s most imposing physical player at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Howell gave offensive and defensive lines fits all season long. The senior has the quickness to go with his size and he was constantly in the opposing backfield from his defensive tackle position, stopping the run with his strength and getting after the quarterback with his surprising quickness.
The First Team All-Northeastern Conference Lynch defensive tackle is also a force at offensive tackle, where he can overpower other linemen, get to the next level and block linebackers.
Ben Hurd
Manchester Essex football
A force on both sides of the ball, the Hornets senior captain anchored both lines and set the tone as one of the team’s most dominating physical players.
Defensively, Hurd can take on and shed blocks to stuff runs and disrupt quarterbacks resulting in several quarterback sacks on the season. Offensively he has the strength to push back defensive tackles and the athleticism to be used as a pulling guard to make blocks on the edge and out in front of running backs as a lead blocker.
Max Littman
Gloucester cross country
The senior captain led the Fishermen to the NEC Lynch Division crown this season and was consistently the team’s top finisher.
Littman was a consistent scorer in dual meets and followed it up with a top eight finish at the Northeastern Conference Meet to earn First Team All-NEC honors. At the big end-of-season races, Littman continued to shine with an 18th place finish at the Division 2B State Meet to earn a spot in the field at the Division 2 State Championship Meet as an individual.
Ed Merz
Rockport soccer
A highly efficient playmaker, Merz demands respect from one or multiple defenders every time he has the ball on his foot.
The junior, who was a First Team All-CAL selection, led Rockport with 14 goals and was also one of the team’s top assist men. Merz can dribble through the defense from the midfield and is just as likely to set up a teammate as he is to shoot. He also possesses the ability to score from anywhere near the goal.
Mike Nocella
Rockport soccer
The senior captain anchored a strong Vikings’ defense this fall and was a First Team All-CAL selection.
Nocella is a physical presence on the backline who can shut down opposing strikers with both his strength and athleticism. He was a force on 50-50 balls thanks to his physicality, and was a strong dead ball striker who was always in the right place while making the correct decisions with the ball.
Finn O’Hara
Manchester Essex cross country
The senior was named the Cape Ann League Baker Division’s Runner of the Year this fall for the second season in a row, finishing as he was the top Baker Division runner at the CAL Meet.
O’Hara was a standout when the competition was at its best. He turned in a fourth place finish at the Division 3B State Meet, earning him a spot in the Division 3 State Championship Meet field. He also turned in a big performance there, finishing sixth.
Yuniel Sanchez-Batis
Gloucester soccer
The senior captain was one of Gloucester’s most reliable and most versatile players this fall.
A defensive-minded player, Sanchez-Batis isn’t going to light up the scoreboard with highlight reel plays, but he’s always going to make the smart, efficient play at multiple positions to put his team in a good position. When Gloucester needed to hold onto a lead he could play on the back line, and if they needed more possession or to generate more offense, he could play on the wing and step into a facilitator role.
Becket Spencer
Manchester Essex soccer
The Hornets were an inexperienced squad this past season, but Spencer’s leadership, varsity experience, and production helped the team to a state tournament berth.
One of the top two scorers on the team, Spencer is a dangerous offensive performer that can score in many ways. Spencer can score the highlight reel goals with well-placed shots and athletic plays. He’s also not afraid to mix it up with physical players and score the ‘effort goals’ teams need.
Brennan Twombly
Manchester Essex football
The Hornets’ senior captain and starting quarterback was the focal point of a high powered Hornets offense. Twombly threw for over 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns on the season thanks to a big throwing arm and the ability to make accurate passes all over the field.
Twombly is also a strong power runner that led the team in rushing touchdowns with eight. Defensively, the senior is also a standout safety that can dish out big hits while showing serious ball skills with multiple interceptions, including a pick-6.