Spring Sports MVP Brigid Carovillano
Manchester Essex lacrosse
The starting goalie for one of the state’s most balanced squads, the sophomore is as consistent and dynamic as they come in net. The now two-time All Cape Ann League selection is an athletic, aggressive net minder that can shut down the angle on a shooter in no time. Her quick instincts help her cover every corner of the net and her athleticism also sees her contribute in transition as her outlet passes from the position are second to none. The Hornets are an elite defensive team and it all starts with their standout in goal.
Ashlee Aiello
Gloucester softball
A versatile player that brings elite production in every facet of the game, Aiello at times put the Fishermen on her back both offensively and on the mound. A hard throwing right hander, Gloucester’s senior captain was a strikeout machine and tossed a perfect game late in the regular season at Salem. The All NEC selection is also a slick fielding shortstop and an elite bat in the middle of the lineup.
Ella Costa
Gloucester lacrosse
Every team knows Gloucester’s offense runs through its junior captain and midfielder, and Costa was still able to light up the scoreboard with regularity. Costa led the Fishermen with more than 50 goals on the year and also led the team in assists. Her ball handling skills are top notch and combine that with the ability to shoot and pass with the best of them and you have an unstoppable force on the offensive end of the field.
Chloe deGaspe Beaubien
Gloucester softball
A three-year starter behind the plate for the Fishermen, the NEC All-Star is a model of consistency that does all the little things to help her team win. A defensive standout behind the plate, deGaspe Beaubien has command of the diamond from the position as she can keep runners at bay with her arm and ability to block errant pitches. At the dish she is an on base machine that is constantly setting the table for big innings.
Vanessa Gregory
Manchester Essex tennis
The Hornets made a trip to the state finals this spring with an incredibly balanced lineup from top to bottom. At No. 1 singles, Gregory set the lineup in motion, taking on the top player on the opposing team in a stacked Cape Ann League. A strong all around game with no weaknesses saw her navigate elite opponents match in and match out and turn in highly competitive performances against some of the state’s best.
Anna Gardner
Manchester Essex softball
The Hornets fielded a softball team for the first time since 2019 and a freshman led the way as the team’s All CAL nod. Gardner was one of two pitchers the Hornets relied on to help them reach the State Tournament. She was also a potent top of the order bat that led Manchester Essex in batting average while consistently scoring runs and stealing bases.
Megan Hurd
Gloucester track and field
A versatile competitor that excelled in the jumps, Hurd was the Northeastern Conference’s best triple jumper this spring, earning a first team All Conference nod for her efforts. Hurd earned a spot in the Meet of Champions with a third place finish in the triple jump at the Div. 4 State Meet. She was also a reliable long jumper and sprinter this spring.
Calista Lai
Manchester Essex tennis
The Hornets senior captain was one of the CAL’s elite performer at No. 2 singles, solidifying the top of the lineup for the Div. 4 state runners up. A steady, consistent player that can handle many different styles from her opponent’s, Lai is a tough player to put away that can return shots from all over the court and wear opponents down.
Hadley Levendusky
Manchester Essex lacrosse
A two-way standout, the senior midfielder was one of the most reliable players on a Hornets squad that reached the Div. 4 Semifinals this spring. Levendusky does all the dirty work that may not always show up on the stat sheet, but are paramount to a team’s success. She is a face-off standout who has the length and speed to handle the most dangerous of offensive players on the defensive end while contributing to the team’s offensive sets as well.
Amelia Lucas
Rockport softball
A three-year varsity starter, Lucas has a well established, potent bat and helped out the team by stepping in and pitching even if it is not her primary position. Lucas is one of the CAL Baker’s most powerful bats as she is a threat to hit the gap for extra bases every time she steps up to the plate. The senior was a Cape Ann League All-Star this spring.
Kendall Newton
Gloucester track and field
The senior contributed in a wide variety of events this spring from middle distance, to distance to jump and throwing events. Newton’s best contributions came in the 2-mile, where she finished second in the NEC to earn an All-Star nod. Newton was also a standout javelin thrower that could score a lot of points in many different events for the NEC Lynch champs.
Mechi O’Neil
Manchester Essex lacrosse
The Hornets had a potent offense this spring en route to three postseason wins, and that offense runs through the junior midfielder. A first team All CAL selection, O’Neil was the team’s leading scorer thanks to one of the hardest shots in the CAL and the athleticism to create space in isolation. One of the best raw athletes on the team, O’Neil also chips in on defense.
Sophia Picano
Gloucester tennis
A three-time NEC All-Star, Picano has been a model of consistency at the top of the Gloucester lineup for the entirety of her high school career. The senior captain took on the opponent’s best player each match at No. 1 singles and helped Gloucester stay in tourney contention all season. Her athleticism and skill sets her game apart as she has no weaknesses and makes opponents work for every point.
Aili Spencer
Gloucester track and field
A jack of all trades competitor, Spencer was a point scoring machine for the NEC Lynch champ Fishermen that was elite in multiple events. Spencer set the GHS record in the 200m this spring, earning a spot on the NEC All-Star team. She is also the team’s best long jumper who could score points in any sprint and jump event for the Fishermen this spring.
Francesca Twombly
Rockport tennis
The senior captain was a consistent table setter as Rockport’s No. 1 singles player. Taking on a standout player every match in one of the North Shore’s deepest tennis leagues, Twombly still managed to pick up wins consistently. A CAL All-Star, Twombly is one of the team’s best raw athletes which helps her work all corners of the court and put tons of pressure on the opposition.