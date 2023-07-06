Spring Sports MVP Finn O’Hara
Gloucester track and field
The middle distance and distance ace for the Gloucester outdoor track and field team was a big time point scorer for the NEC Lynch champs who performed at his best when the competition was at its best. The junior from Manchester Essex excelled in both the mile and the 800m for the co-op track and field team this spring. O’Hara was the Northeastern Conference mile champ and followed it up with a second place finish in the event at the Div. 4 State Meet to earn a spot in the Mass. Meet of Champions. His best achievement this spring was the Div. 4 State title in the 800m, which also earned him a spot in the Meet of Champions. O’Hara was also on a NEC championship winning relay team.
Sam Athanas Manchester Essex lacrosse
A versatile, long-stick midfielder, Athanas was called upon to make plays on both ends of the field for the Hornets this spring. The senior was primarily a defensive standout with his quick feet and superior stickwork giving high powered offenses serious trouble. The first team All CAL selection was also elite in transition, making plays on the offensive end of the field as well and even scoring some goals thanks to an accurate shot with the long stick.
Quinn Brady
Manchester Essex lacrosse
The Hornets had a high powered offense this spring and Brady led the way. The junior led the Hornets in goals en route to a first team All CAL selection. Brady always kept the opposing defense guessing as he can score from distance with a blistering shot or score in close thanks to his speed and quickness with the ball on his stick.
Jack Cummins
Manchester Essex tennis
The Hornets made a second straight trip to the state quarterfinals this spring and Cummins set the tone at the top of the lineup as the No. 1 singles player. A quick, athletic player that can track down good shots, the sophomore captain took on the opponent’s best player every match and led the team to another big season. Cummins stepped in at No. 1 singles from No. 2 singles a year ago and immediately solidified the starting lineup.
Cash Eck
Rockport tennis
One of the most unique players in the CAL, Eck gave Rockport some serious lineup depth and established himself as a legitimate weapon at No. 3 singles. Relying on a finesse game and putting spin on the ball, the senior perplexed opponents all season long while helping Rockport win a tournament match for the second season in a row.
Troy Flood
Manchester Essex baseball
The junior is a standout athlete that contributed in every facet of the game for the Hornets. The junior and CAL All-Star was Manchester Essex’s staff ace on the mound. When he wasn’t pitching, Flood was a strong defensive shortstop and also one of the team’s most potent, run producing bats in the middle of the lineup.
Nate Gardner
Gloucester track and field
The hurdler established himself as one of the state’s elite this spring and set the GHS program record in the 400m hurdles. The senior at Manchester Essex was crowned the Northeastern Conference champion in the 400m hurdles with a school record time. He then broke his own program record a week later a the Div. 4 State Meet, earning the silver medal and a spot in the Meet of Champions.
Colby Jewell
Gloucester lacrosse
A bruising, athletic attackmen, Jewell had a breakout season for the Fishermen this spring and turned himself into an elite offensive player en route to a NEC All-Star nod. The junior used a blend of quickness and physicality to create room to shoot and his shot is one of the hardest on the team as he can score from many angles and many spots on the field.
Anders Littman
Gloucester tennis
An elite No. 2 singles player, Littman’s ability to take on tough competition in every match earned him a NEC All Conference nod. The junior’s all around game wears down opponents as he is so tough to put away on any point and grows stronger as the match goes on. Littman’s ability to pick up consistent points at the No. 2 spot helped the Fishermen to their highest win total since 2002.
Ed Merz
Rockport tennis
The junior served as Rockport’s No. 1 singles player for the third straight season and led them to a tournament win for the second year in a row. Merz is a standout raw athlete that uses those skills to dismantle even the toughest of opponents. He has a solid power game to go along with the quickness and skill to get to shots from baseline to baseline.
Zach Morris
Gloucester baseball
The University of Rhode Island bound senior finished up his high school career with a big season, earning NEC All Conference honors. Morris is elite both on the mound and in the field. His heavy fastball saw him lead the Fishermen in strikeouts this spring while at the dish he was a left handed run producer that was Gloucester’s leader in batting average.
Michael Murphy
Rockport baseball
A two-way standout, Rockport’s senior captain earned a CAL All-Star nod as a model of consistency both in the field and at the dish. Murphy is a slick fielding middle infielder with range and a strong arm. At the plate he is a key table setter for the Vikings offense, frequently getting on base and moving himself into scoring position.
Jack Newton
Gloucester track and field
A jack of all trades competitor, Newton is one of the state’s most versatile track athletes and he has the results to back it up. The senior from Manchester Essex was the lone athlete for the Fishermen to earn a spot on the medal stand at the Meet of Champions, placing fifth in the pentathlon. The NEC All-Star also won the Div. 4 State title in the same event as he can score in both track and field events.
Andry Payano Sosa
Gloucester tennis
A varsity regular at No. 1 singles since his freshman year, Payano Sosa established himself as one of the NEC’s elite and most exciting singles players. The junior was a first team All NEC selection at the top spot in the lineup as he has developed a polished, all around game to go along with his athleticism. He has the speed to track everything down and the skill to hit any shot with consistency.
Drew White
Gloucester tennis
Gloucester’s senior captain was its most versatile performer in helping the team to its highest win total in more than 20 years. The NEC All-Star selection was part of an elite doubles tandem for the first half of the season. He then turned his attention to No. 3 singles, where he helped for one of the NEC’s best one-two-three punches in singles play.