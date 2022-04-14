The Gloucester outdoor track and field program has united all of Cape Ann this spring.
Over the past several seasons, it has been a co-op program with Manchester Essex. This spring, the track and field program is adding Rockport to the mix, meaning all three Cape Ann high schools will be competing under the Fishermen’s moniker this season.
That’s not the only change the Fishermen are facing, as track — like every other MIAA sport — now features a state-wide postseason. While Gloucester competed in Division 2 last year, it will be competing in Division 4 this season.
“The alignment has changed, but this season has more of a normal feel to it,” Gloucester head coach David Coleman said. “At this point last year we were still competing in the indoor ‘Fall 2’ season. This year we’re starting on time, and a lot of the state and invitational meets are back.
“Our athletes will have a lot of chances to compete this spring.”
The goal for both the Gloucester boys and girls this spring is to win the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division title. Both squads look to be one of the favorites in the smaller Division of the conference. The Gloucester boys were runners-up to Danvers a year ago, while the Gloucester girls won the NEC Lynch as Danvers finished as the runner-up.
It’s once again looking like the Fishermen and Falcons are once more the two teams to beat in the Lynch Division on both the boys and girls sides this spring. They’ll meet on May 11 at Newell Stadium, the final Lynch Division dual meet for both squads.
“Last year both the boys and girls had a winner-take-all meet against Danvers for the conference championship,” Coleman said. “The girls won the NEC and the boys were edged out. This year the goal is for both teams to win the conference.”
On the boys side, Gloucester is led by a trio of senior captains that also guided the team during the winter indoor campaign.
Senior Andrew Coelho is one of the conference’s top middle distance runners and will be competing in the 800m this spring, along with taking part in the long jump and triple jump. Coelho was the conference 600m champ in the winter.
Senior Aidan Almeida competes in multiple events on the track and in the field including the short sprints, the javelin and jump events. Classmate Nick Poulin heads up a strong crop of distance runners and will see action in the mile and 2-mile.
On the distance side, Max Littman and Finn O’Hara are also runners to watch for Gloucester. Nate Gardner and Jack Newton are two more jack-of-all-trades competitors who will take part in the hurdles and jumps; Jake Moulton has looked strong in middle distance events, while Sam Ashwell and Kayky Barbosa round out a strong field of sprinters.
Anthony Simonelli and Mike Toppan lead Gloucester’s stable of throwers.
For the girls, Gloucester is led by four senior captains. Darcy Muller is one of the team’s top sprinters and will be competing in jumps as well. Sarah Baker is one of the conference’s best at the javelin and also a consistent sprinter. Jenna Smith can compete in sprints and middle distances, while Ella Young is a standout in the high jump and hurdles.
Skye Ciolino is a runner to watch on the distance side after the freshman had a breakout indoor campaign. Rose Groleu and Abby Staufer will be key contributors in the longer sprint events.
The Fishermen also have Caroline MacKinnon, who is a standout in the 400 and 800m and was a Cape Ann League all-star this past winter for Manchester Essex. Caelie Patrick and Mackay Brooks are back in the middle distance events after qualifying for states a year ago. Linda Toromo and Kayla Calomo lead the way in the throwing events.
“We have depth of talent this season,” Coleman said. “There are more than 70 kids in the program, both boys and girls, and that’s a big step up from recent years. We’re looking to put as many athletes in the state meets as we can.”
The Fishermen are currently 1-1 on the season on both the boys and girls sides. Gloucester swept its Northeastern Conference Lynch Division opener on Wednesday against Salem at Newell Stadium.