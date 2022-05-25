The MIAA State Divisional Track Meets area a two day affair this spring, and Gloucester’s top athletes will competing in the first leg of the Division 4 Meet on Thursday at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham (4 p.m.). The second leg of the Division 4 Meet is on Saturday afternoon back at Notre Dame Academy (4 p.m.).
The MIAA extended the State Meets to a two-day event because the State Divisional Meets have expanded to state-wide meets instead of a Sectional Meet.
The Fishermen, who just finished off a strong regular season with the girls winning the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division for the second season in a row and the boys finishing as the conference runner-up, have several athletes with a realistic chance to qualify for next weekend’s MIAA All-State Meet. The top three finishers from each event automatically qualify for the All-State Meet along with the next six best finishers across all six divisions. With the meet taking place on Thursday and Saturday, Gloucester has the chance to put several runners in two individual events.
Gloucester will have several athletes seeded in the top 10 in their respective events. On Thursday, Caroline MacKinnon is the highest-seeded athlete at No. 3 in the 400m. MacKinnon won the NEC championship in the event last weekend. Nate Gardner is seeded No. 5 in the 400m hurdles on Thursday while he will also be competing in the triple jump in the opening day of competition. Andrew Coelho is seeded No. 9 in the 800m, which will also take place in Thursday’s session.
On Saturday, Darcy Muller is the highest-seeded athletes as she is ranked No. 2 in the 400m. Colby Rochford is ranked No. 4 in the 400m a week after winning the NEC in the event. MacKinnon is also back in action on Saturday with a top-10 ranking, seeded No. 8 in the 400m. Jack Newton is the No. 10 seed in the high jump, Megan Hurd is No. 9 in the long jump while Caelie Patrick (No. 8), Finn O’Hara (No. 8) and Nick Poulin (No. 10) are all competing in the mile.
Gloucester’s relay teams are also looking strong as the girls 4x400m team of Rose Groleau, Skye Ciolino, MacKinnon and Muller are one of the top rated teams. Last week they set a new school record in the event en route to a win at the NEC Meet. The girls 4x800m team of Whitney Turner, Kendall Newton, Mackay Brooks and Patrick and the boys 4x400m team of Barbosa, Gardner, Josh Silva and Jack Newton also have a chance to advance to the All-State with a strong performance.
Other athletes competing in Thursday’s session are Abby Stauffer (200m), Bailee Militello (400m hurdles), Lassen Ando (400m hurdles), Barbosa (400m hurdles), Rochford (800m), Jacob Moulton (800m, triple jump), Deston Cauthers (800m, 2-mile), O’Hara (800m) and Max Littman (2-mile).
Other athletes competing in Saturday’s session are Stauffer (high jump, 100m), Mike Toppan (shot put), Ando (100m hurdles), Gardner (100m hurdles), Jack Newton (100m hurdles, high jump, mile), Hurd (100m, long jump), Aidan Almeida (high jump), Sarah Baker (javelin), Littman (mile), Cauthers (mile), Coelho (400m) and Ciolino (400m).