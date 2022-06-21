The Gloucester outdoor track ended the 2022 season in impressive fashion. The Fishermen turned their most successful performance as a team at a National competition over the weekend.
Seven athletes made the trip to Greensboro, North Carolina for the Adidas Outdoor Track and Field Nationals and had a pair of relay teams earn All American Status.
The Girls Sprint Medley Relay team and the Mixed 4x400m relay team both earned All American status.
The Girls Sprint Medley team was Gloucester’s top finishing team on the weekend as Megan Hurd, Skye Ciolino, Darcy Muller and Caroline MacKinnon earned the silver medal with a second place finish.
MacKinnon and Muller then came back to join Andrew Coelho and Colby Rochford in the Mixed 4x400m, with the quartet turning in a fifth place finish, also good enough to earn a trip to the medal stand.
Hurd also competed as an individual in the Freshman Long Jump, the 200m, the 100m and the Triple Jump. Rochford saw individual action in the 400m and 800m. MacKinnon competed as an indivdual in the 1,600m and the 800m. Ciolino copeted in the 200m and Abby Stauffer competed in the 100m.