The ending may not have been what the team envisioned, but Gloucester’s Little League All-Stars were able to put together one of the best Williamsport Tournament runs in the history of Gloucester Little League this summer.
Over the last month, Gloucester became just the fourth Gloucester Little League squad to win the District 15 title, join Gloucester’s squad in 2017 and the Gloucester Americans in 1994 and 1981. If that weren’t impressive enough, the District 15 champs followed it up with a trip to the Section 4 Finals before falling to a rock solid Reading squad. The Sectional Finals appearance was just the second in Gloucester Little League history and the second deepest Williamsport Tournament run with only the 2017 run to the State Finals topping it.
So how was Gloucester able to put together such a historic run? It did so by playing as a team. All 13 players on the roster made significant contributions in big spots. Skill wise, the team was as balanced as they come with no weaknesses to speak of to go along with a high baseball I.Q. and the ability to do all the little things it takes to win tightly contested games against top notch competition. Simply put, Gloucester was flat out good in every facet of the game.
No team can have the kind of success Gloucester had this summer without standout pitching, and the Fishermen had five quality arms they could use in a variety of situations. Pip Emerson, a hard throwing lefty, was the staff ace but he was supported by hard throwing right handers Brady Ciaramitaro and Jack Higgins, who both picked up clutch wins in the District and Sectional Rounds. Luke Salah picked up the win in Gloucester’s District 15 clincher against Beverly while Luca Aberle, a 10-year-old, served as the team’s closer frequently recording big outs in high pressure situations.
Gloucester’s pitching was elite, but its defense may have been its biggest strength. Gloucester’s ability to make all the plays and not give opponents extra outs was a boon to its pitching staff and took a lot of pressure off of its offense. Up the middle, Gloucester was as strong as it gets with Salah showing off the range, arm and glove at shortstop, where he made several spectacular plays. Milo Aberle was a highlight reel play waiting to happen at second base while Chase Albano had complete command of the diamond from behind the plate and Bryce Albano had the speed and instincts to track down any ball hit to the outfield.
Giuseppe Ferrara had the quick reflexes and arm to handle the hot corner along as did C.J. Jones, who also saw action in the outfield while Emerson handled first base expertly. Higgins played both the infield and the outfield and was strong in both areas while Connor Lambert played some infield and outfield as well, both were wildly consistent. Nicolias Catanzaro, Joey Gauvain, Luca Aberle and Ciaramitaro played the corner outfield spots and could snare hard hit liners and track down well hit balls in the gap. Collectively, opponents had no safe place to hit the ball as Gloucester’s gloves had every inch of the field covered.
Then there’s the offense, which was solid top to bottom and clutch in big moments. Bryce Albano was the table setter at the top of the order with Higgins delivering big hits behind him. Salah, Emerson and Chase Albano were the run producers in the middle of the lineup that were a threat for extra bases, and even a fence clearing homer, in any given at bat.
This team also had the intangibles that go beyond skill. The Fishermen were as resilient as they come this tournament, frequently playing their best when their backs were up against the wall. After dropping its pool play opener in the District 15 Tournament to Manchester Essex, Gloucester needed to win the next three games to advance and it did just that to earn a spot in the District Semifinal Round.
Gloucester again found itself in a precarious position after dropping the District 15 winner’s bracket final to Beverly, meaning it had to win three straight games, including two straight over Beverly, to win the District. The team again rose to the occasion with no margin for error as the bats came alive in a 7-1 win over Danvers National, then Ciaramitaro spun a gem in a 4-0 win over Beverly to force a winner-take-all final, where a total team effort led to a gut wrenching 7-6 win. It was a well-earned win that showed just why Gloucester is a championship caliber team as it jumped out to an early led and then held off a late charge from a talented Beverly squad to hold on for the win.
In the Sectionals, Gloucester again showed its resiliency with wins over Andover (4-0) and Peabody West (6-0) to clinch a spot in the finals. When the pressure ramped up, Gloucester’s play on the diamond ramped up.
The players, mostly 12-year-olds with some 11’s and even a 10-year-old on the roster, were also wise beyond their years on the diamond. Mental mistakes were few and far between and the team knew what to do in every situation, always making the right play at the right time.
That brings us to the coaching staff. No team can reach a Sectional Final without strong managing from its coaches, and manager Brian Salah along with assistant coaches Pete Albano and Josiah Aberle were on point in every moment. The rules of Little League baseball are complicated and extensive, meaning the coaches need to be on top of every situation. Throughout the tournament Gloucester was aggressive without being reckless, substitutions were made at the right moments and the pitchers were used and changed at the right moments. Navigating pitch counts is not easy, and Gloucester’s coaches put their pitchers in a spot to succeed.
Put it all together and you have a District championship team that was one game away from a spot in the State Finals Tournament.
The Gloucester Little Leaguers made the city proud with its play on the field this summer. Younger Little League players and even older players can look to this team as an example of how to play the game. The 2022 Williamsport team put on a nightly clinic on how to play winning baseball, and it translated into one of the best tournament runs in Gloucester Little League history.