The semifinals are set in District 15 of the Mass. Williamsport Tournament, and Gloucester has survived pool play to earn a spot in the field.
Gloucester clinched a spot in the double-elimination semifinals with a 10-0 win over Amesbury in its final pool play game. The team finishes up at 2-2 in Pool A and advances by winning a three way tie breaker with Masco and Ipswich, which also sport a 2-2 record.
Gloucester got the nod with the lowest runs allowed ratio, allowing only seven runs in four games. Gloucester will now join Danvers American from Pool A and Middleton and Hamilton-Wenham from Pool B in the semifinals, which begin on Friday night at Harry Ball Field (5:30 and 7:30 p.m.). The semifinal matchups are still to be determined.
Gloucester entered Wednesday night's game against Amesbury still in contention thanks to an extra innings win by Danvers National over Masconomet, who would have automatically advanced with a win.
Gloucester entered the game needing to win and allow fewer than eight runs to advance, comfortably achieving its goal with a dominant shutout win.
The defending District 15 champs set the tempo right away with six runs in the bottom of the first inning. Ben Bellissimo knocked in the first two runs with Bryce Churchill and Joey Bellissimo knocking in the next two and Connor Hill driving in to with a single to make it 6-0.
Gloucester tacked on one more in the third on a Nick Aiello RBI single and then scored three more in the bottom of the fourth to trigger the mercy rule. Brodie Harnish drove in a run with a squeeze bunt and Albano singled in the final two runs for a 10-0 win.
Albano got the win on the mound with 2 1/3 innings of relief. Ben Bellissimo got the start and went 1 2/3 scoreless. Ben Bellissimo, Albano, Churchill, Joey Bellissimo and Hill all had two hits while Billy Bellissimo and Aiello had a hit and a run scored.