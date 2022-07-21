The Jimmy Fund Little League Tournament served as the final Little League experience for a group of Gloucester 12-year-olds. Those players ended up finishing their Little League careers in style as Gloucester rolled through the tournament, going 5-0 to win the tournament title.
Gloucester outscored its opponents 58-8 in five games, culminating with an 8-5 triumph over Beverly in the tourney final.
Gloucester began its run with three pool play wins over Beverly (11-0), Danvers (4-3) and Hamilton-Wenham (15-0). The team then advanced to the semifinals and beat Hamilton-Wenham again before topping Beverly in the title game.
Gloucester fielded a roster of 11 players, all of them got the chance to pitch at least one inning. The team also hit well throughout the batting order, with nine players finishing the tournament with a .500 batting average or better.
Branden Marshall picked up the win in the championship game, tossing four innings with reliever Gabe Gallagher closing it out. Tyler Prevost delivered a walk-off single in the 4-3 win over Danvers. Christian Gallagher played well behind the plate.