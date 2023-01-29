In 2022 the Gloucester wrestling program set a program record with four Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League Tournament champions. In 2023, the Fishermen were able to best that number with five individual champions in Saturday's tournament at Pentucket High School.
In addition to the five individual champs, the Fishermen also turned in their best ever team performance, coming in second place with 174 points. Beverly took home the team win with 215.5 points.
"It was a tremendous tournament for us," Gloucester head coach Matt Swanson said. "We wrestled really well and it was the first time the team has gotten a piece of hardware at this tournament. Beverly is just so tough, they're deep and have someone strong in every weight class. There's no shame in coming in second to a team like that, especially with the way our team performed."
Junior captains Jayden Toppan and Mike Toppan led the way for the Fishermen, taking home their second straight NEC/CAL titles. Jayden picked up his second straight 220 pound title while Mike won the 195 pound tournament after winning at 182 pounds last winter.
Jayden was named the NEC/CAL Wrestler of the Year after his win at 220-pounds in a tight match against Triton's Ashton Wonson in the final that he won on points. Toppan's conditioning was the difference as his constant forward motion in the final round helped draw three stalling penalties on Triton to put him over the top. The NEC/CAL Wrestler of the Year finished the conference season undefeated and has the team's best overall record with just one loss on the season.
Mike, on the other hand, turned in a dominant performance at 195 winning every match via shutout. The junior has not been scored upon since the Lowell Holiday Tournament and also finished off the NEC/CAL season with an unbeaten record.
"They're both unstoppable right now and Saturday was just more of the same from them this season," Swanson said. "Jayden kept pushing late to get his win and nobody has been able to score on Mike in a while. They're both so dominant."
Gloucester had three youngsters take home their first individual wins in freshman Joe Allen at 132 pounds, eighth grader Aiden DeCoste at 113 and eighth grader J.J. Figueroa-Mercado at 106.
Allen took home his championship in thrilling fashion, an overtime win in the finals. DeCoste had a dominant showing winning his finals match via pin while Figueroa-Mercado was also impressive and won all of his matches convinvingly.
"All three of them have worked so hard this season to get to this point," Swanson said. "They're young but they've already proven how good they are and they were so dialed in on Saturday."
Gloucester has one more dual match at Bedford and the Travis Yell Tournament coming up on Saturday to finish off the regular season before the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament on Saturday, February 11.
"This is the time of year we have been working towards," Swanson said. "This tournament combined with two tough matches to end the regular season should have them more than ready for sectionals."