Heading into Sunday’s Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League Wrestling Tournament, Gloucester never had a wrestler finish in first place in the program’s history of nearly a decade.
On Sunday at Marblehead High School in the 2022 NEC/CAL Tournament, Gloucester not only had an individual conference champ, it had four. The quartet of conference champs saw Gloucester finish in first place as a team in the tournament, which features every wrestler from every school in the NEC and CAL. Danvers ended up winning the tournament on the team side.
“It was an historic meet for the program,” Gloucester head coach Matt Swanson said. “It was a great job before the Division 3 North Sectionals next week.”
The Fishermen saw senior captain Daniel Beaton take home the tournament at 132 pounds. Sophomores Mike Toppan and Jayden Toppan took home the wins at 182 and 220 pounds respectively. Eighth grader Jackson Cody also got in on the action by winning the 106 pound tournament. All four wrestlers earn First Team All NEC/CAL honors for their performances. All four wrestlers also finish off the season undefeated in NEC/CAL action individually.
“The kids worked hard. I’ve been drilling it into their heads for two weeks that they could win the whole tournament,” Swanson said. “They left everything they had out on the mat.”
Joe Allen also had a big day with a second place finish at 126 while Tyler Nicastro finished in third place at 152 pounds.
“(Allen) competed in a packed and loaded weight class, it was an impressive performance,” Swanson said. “And Nicastro had a big pin to get the third place finish.”
Evan Mione also performed well for the Fishermen, taking a fourth place finish at 195.
The Fishermen are now on to postseason play with the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament taking place on Saturday at Tewksbury High School (Time TBA).