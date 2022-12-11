The Gloucester wrestling program raised the bar of success last winter with a record number of wrestlers taking home NEC/CAL titles and a pair of sectional champs. This winter, team once again looks to be a formidable squad both in the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League.
In their 10th season as a program, the Fishermen have 23 kids in the program giving them enough depth to fill out the weight classes and some.
“We are in a good place right now,” said head coach Matt Swanson, who has coached the squad since its debut season in 2013-14. “We have a lot of returning talent and some young blue chippers. Our goal is to contend for the NEC/CAL dual meet title and snowball that into a strong run at states.”
The Fishermen are led by junior captains Jayden Toppan and Mike Toppan, who have already put together quite the resume in their varsity careers. Both wrestlers won CAL/NEC tournament titles a year ago. Jayden turned in an undefeated regular season while finishing second in the Div. 3 North Sectional, third at Division 3 States and became the first GHS wrestler to win the prestigious Sons of Italy Tournament. He is back wrestling at 220 pounds this season. Mike was the Division 3 North champ at 185 last winter and was second at Div. 3 States. He is moving up to 195 this season.
Both Toppans are legitimate contenders for a state crown this season.
“They’re both powerhouses and they feed off of each other,” Swanson said. “They’re definitely leading us this season and will be factors in every tournament they compete in. But they can’t do it all by themselves and we have talent around them too.”
Junior Tyler Nicastro is back at 160 pounds after placing in all of the big tournaments a year ago. Freshman Joey Allen is also a wrestler to watch as he is moving up to 132 pounds after finishing second in the NEC/CAL and 4th in the Sectional as an eighth grader a year ago at 126.
Sophomore Jackson Allen is back after playing a key role last year along with sophomore Evan Mione, who has moved into the 185 pound slot.
Junior Morgan Pennimpede is also back at 138 and is one of the best in the area on the girls circuit. She turned in a bronze medal performance at the girls state tourney a year ago and is improved this season. Junior Bailee Militello is another wrestler to watch on the girls side.
Eighth grader Aiden DeCoste is also a wrestler to watch at 106 along with senior Christian Howell at heavyweight, who is currently nursing an injury suffered during the football season.
“We’re pleased with what we’ve seen from everyone so far,” Swanson said. “We have a tough schedule again this season so these kids will all have the chance to prove themselves against great competition.”
The Fishermen got off to a good start to the season with two wins in three matches at Saturday’s Super Quad at the Smith Fieldhouse. The Fishermen picked up their first ever win over Excel Academy, beat Wilmington and lost by only two points to Whittier Tech, one of the state’s best Division 2 programs.
Jayden Toppan and Mione led the way in the opening quad, both going 3-0 with all three wins via pin. Mike Toppan, Pennimpede and DeCoste were also a perfect 3-0 on the day with two wins via pin. Markus Muniz picked up his first varsity pin as well.
The Fishermen have their first dual match of the season on Wednesday at home against Reading (6:30 p.m.).
Gloucester wrestling at a glance
Head coach: Matt Swanson (10th season)
Captains: Jayden Toppan, Jr.; Mike Toppan, Jr.
Other wrestlers to watch: Tyler Nicastro, Jr.; Morgan Pennimpede, Jr.; Jackson Allen, Soph.; Evan Mione, Soph.; Joey Allen, Fresh.; Aiden DeCoste (8th grade)
Coach’s Outlook: “We’re looking for a banner year. I think this team is capable of being a serious contender in the conference if we peak at the right time. We have our eye on that prize right now and down the road we have some state contenders too.”