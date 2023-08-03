BEVERLY — Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Beverly Homecoming 5K race out of Lynch Park on Thursday evening, but only two could claim top honors after crossing the finish line.
In what was near picture perfect racing weather, Gloucester’s Peter Asaro cruised past the finish line first in a speedy time of 16:05. Just over three minutes later, Beverly’s own Grace Crowell defended her women’s title by setting a personal best time on her home track in 19:27.
Both runners were all smiles as they came for home, and certainly enjoyed the lively celebration at the venue thereafter.
“This is the first race I’ve run in almost exactly a year which is great,” said the 34-year-old Asaro. “I just started to really get back into (running) a few months ago so this was a good little icebreaker; I feel great.”
While he hasn’t been super active on the running scene lately, Asaro is no stranger to the grind. He ran at Gloucester High and later William & Mary College, but it had been 15 years since he took on the course out of Lynch Park.
“I ran in college and afterwards a little bit but have kind of been in and out since then. So just trying to get back into it,” he added. “There’s a 5-miler coming up, and maybe a 10K later on so just trying to get back into the swing of things after some time off.”
In terms of his winning time, Asaro was quite pleased with how things turned out.
“I wanted to go out with the lead group and see what happened and it worked out really well,” he said. “I was surprised, pleasantly surprised.”
Asaro edged out Salem’s Kyle Taylor (16:26) and Peabody’s William Aylward (16:49) for the outright crown. Those three were the only ones to break the 17-minute barrier on the night.