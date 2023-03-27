When it comes to field hockey players with an all around skill set, there were few if any in the Northeastern Conference last fall that could match Gloucester’s Aria Caputo.
Given her ability to contribute on both ends of the field while playing the entire game, it’s no wonder Gloucester’s 2022 senior captain will be taking her talents to the next level.
Caputo recently committed to Franklin Pierce University, where she will be playing field hockey for the Division 2 program out of the Northeast 10 Conference in the fall.
In the fall of 2022 Caputo was at the forefront of a highly successful season for the Fishermen, who were the runner-up in the NEC and reached the Division 3 Quarterfinals with a record of 16-2-3.
“Aria is involved in everything we do,” Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said of her senior captain during the fall season. “She’s just a gamer that always plays well against all competition and she never leaves the field.”
Caputo was a standout on both ends of the field in her GHS career. She started off on the defensive end of the field as a freshman, starting for the 2019 Division 2 North Finalists and then starting on the defense again as a sophomore when the sport was played 7-on-7 instead of 11-on-11 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
She moved to the midfield as a junior where he skill set could be used offensively and defensive and was a first team All NEC selection that season. This past fall she was again a first team All NEC performer for her work in the midfield as the Fishermen established themselves as a legitimate contender in the state-wide, Division 3 State Tournament, reaching the Quarterfinals, which is the equivalent of a Sectional Finals appearance in the previous format.
In the midfield Caputo was a facilitator who expertly moved the ball through the midfield to her teammates in the circle. She also defended the opposing team’s drives. Caputo was also a key contributor in corner chances on both ends of the field, an area where Gloucester excelled last season.
In the fall, she will be joining a Franklin Pierce squad that looks like it could be on the rise. The Ravens, who play on the school’s Ringe, New Hampshire campus, struggled in 2022 with a 4-14 record in a tough Northeast 10. But the team had a young core and has its four leading scorers returning to the fold in the fall so Caputo will be joining a team with some experienced veterans to learn from.
In the Northeast 10, Franklin Pierce competes with New England programs such as Southern Connecticut, Assumption, St. Michael’s, St. Anselm, Southern New Hampshire and Bentley.