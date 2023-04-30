It was a 13th birthday to remember for Nox Etienne.
The Gloucester native and Gloucester Boxing Club pupil made his debut in the squared circle on Saturday in the King of the Ring Tournament Finals. Etienne not only took home the tournament championships, he did so in dominant fashion, leaving no doubts in a unanimous decision victory to claim the Bantamweight (106-pound) championship.
“Nox showed incredible composure and boxed beautifully,” said Gloucester Boxing Club trainer Adrian Gedney, who was in Etienne’s corner during the match. “He dominated from bell to bell, I was so impressed by his performance.”
Etienne’s boxing skill was on full display right away in the first round of his bout at the Lynn Boys and Girls Club as he picked apart his opponent. En route to the gold medal, Etienne got three standing eight counts and scored a third round knockdown. Even before the judges scorecards were read it was evident that the Gloucester native was picking up the well earned victory.
Etienne had trained months in anticipation for Saturday’s bout, he is expected to stay busy in the ring over the summer and could be fighting again later in May.
The New England King of the Ring Championship is a show put together to support the talent of USA Boxing and after school educational developmental programs. The tournaments have been running in Lynn for over five decades. All proceeds go to the Lynn Boys and Girls Club.