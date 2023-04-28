Nox Etienne will be celebrating his 13th birthday in a unique way on Saturday night. The Gloucester native and O’Maley Middle School sixth grader will be making his boxing debut on April 29 in the Finals of the King of the Ring Tournament.
Etienne will be competing at the Lynn Boys and Girls Club for the championship, the card begins at 1 p.m. He will be competing in the bantamweight (106-pound) division. The Gloucester Boxing Club pupil is the sixth fight on the card, which will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/Eventkingofthering.
Etienne was set to make his debut last Saturday in the King of the Ring Semifinals, but his scheduled opponent did not make weight and advanced him to this weekend’s final. He was one of two members of the Gloucester Boxing Club to enter the King of the Ring Tournament. Bobby Adams competed last week and went 1-1 on the tournament, winning his opening bout.
Gloucester’s bantamweight finalist has been training for the upcoming bout at the Gloucester Boxing Club. He will be cornered by trainers Adrian Gedney and Kevin Tobin, who have been working the youth boxers in anticipation of the event.
The New England King of the Ring Championship is a show put together to support the talent of USA Boxing and after school educational developmental programs. The Open Class and Novice Winners will receive the King of the RING IBF Amateur USA Boxing Championship Belt and WBC medals with the runner-ups receiving a trophy and runner-up medal. The tournaments have been running in Lynn for over five decades. All proceeds go to the Lynn Boys and Girls Club.