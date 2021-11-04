The Northeastern Conference recognized its best girls soccer players with its annual All Conference and All-Star teams, and three Gloucester players made the cut.
Senior captain Darcy Muller led the way with a spot on the NEC All-Conference team. Muller led the Fishermen with 11 goals on the season and is one of the NEC Lynch Division’s most dynamic offensive players. A pair of sophomores were also named NEC Lynch Division All-Stars in midfield Isabelle Stauffer and back Morgan Pennimpede. Stauffer was one of Gloucester’s most well rounded players with eight goals and six assists on the season. Pennimpede was Gloucester best defensive player and a great dead ball striker.
Gloucester was also honored with the Conference’s Sportsmanship Award.
Danvers senior Ariana Bezanson was named the NEC MVP for the Dunn Division champions. Alison Lecesse of Masconomet and Andrew Douglass of Peabody shared Coach of the Year honors.
Other NEC All Conference players were senior Elena Lindonen and junior Taylor Bovardi of Masconomet; senior Kayleigh Crowell of Beverly; senior Gabby Chisolm and sophomore Georgia Prouty of Danvers; seniors Emma Bloom and McKayla Fisher of Peabody; senior Maddie Hudson and sophomore Victoria Quagrello of Swampscott and senior Ella Kramer of Marblehead.
Joining Stauffer and Pennimpede on the Lynch Division All-Star team were junior Cait Mullins and sophomores Samantha Dormer and Talia Selby of Marblehead; seniors Maddie Goyetche and Jordan Morris of Swampscott, seniors Mia Martucci and Summer Tallent of Winthrop and junior Isabella Cunha of Salem.