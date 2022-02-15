It is one of the greatest athletic achievements in Gloucester High School history, a National record that is now a Hall of Fame performance.
Gloucester's 2000 distance medley relay team of Tristan Colangelo, Shawn Milne, Ngai Otieno and Josh Palazola, which set a National High School indoor record in the event that stood for 17 years, were inducted into the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association's Hall of Fame during Saturday's Last Chance Meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Colangelo and Mline were both seniors at the time while Otieno and Palazola were juniors.
The Gloucester High School quartet was enshrined along with five other individuals.
The team not only set a Distance Medley Relay National Record on March 10, 2000 at the Armory in New York City during the New Balance Nationals, they shattered the mark by more than 10 seconds with a time of 9:59.94. They were the first team to run the event in less than 10-minutes and were the only team to do so until March of 2017 when the mark was broken by a team from Carlisle, Pennsylvania with a time of 9:56.18. Although the record was eventually broken, it stood for nearly two decades and the team still holds the distinction as the first team to ever finish off the event in under 10 minutes.
The distance medley relay consists of four legs at four separate distances, a 1,200m leg, a 400m leg, an 800m leg and a 1,600m run to finish it off.
Palazola, a distance standout at GHS that went on to run collegiately at Princeton, ran the first leg, the 1,200m with a time of 3:04.01. He then handed off to Otieno, a former 55m and long jump state champ that went on to hav a successful college football career at Amherst College, ran his 400m split in a personal record time of 49.5. Milne was next for the 800m leg and the former professional cyclist completed his leg in a time of 1:56.4. Colangelo, a GHS Hall of Famer who put together the No. 5 mile time in Mass. history while in high school (4:09.75) and went on to compete collegiately at Princeton, finished up the leg with a time of 4:09.9 to not only give the team a dominant victory on the day, but a the National record.
The race, which is still commemorated in Gloucester High School's Smith Field House with a banner, was highlighted by the New Balance Track and Field Hall of Fame as one of the 100 best accomplishments in the history of the event. It is now forever enshrined in the Hall of Fame by the MSTCA as well.