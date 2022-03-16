Adrian Gedney has added another title to his extensive resume as an amateur boxer; and the latest one is the biggest one yet.
Last Thursday, the Gloucester native took home the New England Golden Gloves Championship in the 165-pound Elite Division at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium. Gedney beat Jhon Devers in his championship bout on points.
With the win, Gedney has now earned a spot in the Golden Gloves National Tournament from August 15-20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“It was a harder fight than I was expecting but it went great,” Gedney said. “He was a sneaky good fighter who could use his range but I thought I deserved the win. It was a great feeling to know all of the work I’ve put in has paid off.”
Gedney, 25, not only won the Golden Gloves Tournament, he was named the Most Outstanding Fighter in the Elite Division of last Thursday’s card for his performance, which he dedicated to former Gloucester Boxing Club trainer Wesley Prevost, who passed away last September.
Prevost was honored on the big screen at the event prior to Gedney’s fight.
“Wes always had a dream to have one of the Gloucester Boxing Club fighters win New England Golden Gloves,” Gedney said. “It was incredible to be able to do that for him. He’s done so much for me and for many others in this sport.”
While Gedney admittedly had a little bit of trouble with Devers’ length early on, he adjusted and started to take over the fight as it wore on. Cornerman Carlo DaSilva, trainer and founder of Gloucester Boxing Club, told Gedney to increase the number of punches in his combinations and really push the pace.
While it was difficult to get into range, Gedney used his footwork to get in close and threw punches in bunches to win a competitive and highly entertaining fight.
“I had to be weary of his body shots,” Gedney said. “I thought I was the more conditioned fighter and I used that to win but one big shot to the liver would have been the equalizer when it comes to conditioning. Fortunately Carlo told me to go in with more shots and he wasn’t able to handle those longer combos as well.”
It was a big night for Gedney, who also got to meet the special gust in attendance, Mike Tyson. The legendary former heavyweight champ congratulated Gedney, who was sporting a Tyson shirt post fight, for winning Most Outstanding Fighter on the card.
With the New England Tournament finished, Gedney now turns his attention to Nationals. The August event features each Regional Champ from around the country with the winners advancing to the United States Olympic Trials.
While the tournament is not until August, the Gloucester Boxing Club pupil, who has been sparring with former pro Derek Silveira and training under DaSilva and Kevin Tobin, plans to stay active. Gedney has already signed up to enter the King of the Ring Tournament in April in Lynn, he also has a fight set up for May 7 against a Golden Gloves New England semifinalist.
“I just want to keep competing to get as much experience as possible before Nationals,” Gedney said. “I got last weekend off and now I’m right back into it training at the club.”
Gloucester Boxing Club is accepting donations to cover the expenses of the upcoming trip to the Nationals. Donations can be made directly to the Gloucester Boxing Club and can be made by reaching out to Club board member Peter Cannavo at 978-726-7091.