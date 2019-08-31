Most golfers dream about making a single hole-in-one — and never accomplish the feat. The former Masters champion Art Wall made 45 holes-in-one, according to his home town paper, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Then there are the low-handicap amateur players who, at least secretly, dream about winning their club championship — at least once. I could name two dozen fine single-digit players, maybe more, who never won a club title at their North Shore club.
Then there’s Tedesco’s Brad Tufts and Salem Country Club’s Kevin Daly. Tufts, 38, just won his seventh TCC club title in 15 years, his fourth in a row. Daly, 50, just won his 15th club championship and fourth at Salem, each of the past four years.
Tufts defeated fellow qualifying co-medalist George Zolotas, 4 and 3, in their title match, while Daly, the golf coach at Salem State, shot a 234 total for 54 holes, a 78 average, to top the field at Salem. Mike McDougall at 237 was second with Kevin’s son Ryan, a sophomore at Bentley College, third at 239.
Daly is closing in on Cy Kilgore’s record 18 club championships at Tedesco, the most by any male golfer on the North Shore and the most at any one club. Though Daly amassing that number at three different courses would be an achievement of historic, and epic, proportion as well.
As for Tufts, he is putting together an impressive record of his own.
“I’m just trying to maintain my current playing level as long as I can,” says Tufts, who has matched the seven club titles won by the late great Ted Carangelo, a former Massachusetts Amateur champ as well.
“It’s not easy with work and a family, but my wife is quite understanding.”
After shooting 71 in the qualifier, Tufts joined seven others in match play and defeated Greg Mahan, 3 and 1, and Wayne Pettee, 5 and 4, before turning back Zolotas.
Tufts led Zolotas, 1 up, after nine holes in their 18-hole title match, shooting an even-par 35. Pars on Nos. 11 and 12 and an eight-foot birdie putt on the one-shot 13th enabled Tufts to pull away.
“I have to schedule my golf more carefully,” Tufts admits, “but that’s turned into a plus because I’m more locked in. I also try and keep a good attitude on the course, use a conservative approach in competition and, as Cy has told me, don’t get ahead of myself. I’ve also stayed in relatively good shape.
“At the same time I’ve got more and more strong challengers to deal with, like 17-year-old Kyle Furey, who made match play.”
Salem’s Daly already has achieved big time with 15 club titles at three different courses — four each at Salem and Beverly and seven at Thomson, where he grew up and learned his golf. Jack Nies, Jr. won 15 club titles, too, five at Beverly (in Jack’s time called United Shoe) and 10 at Essex.
“I’ve succeeded primarily because I’m accurate off the tee and with my short game,” says Daly. “I’m a boring Steady Eddie. At my age I have no more goals except to play as best I can whenever I’m on a golf course.”
Daly was not so sure what his golfing future would be like after undergoing a left hip replacement 14 years ago. Prior to that he’d worn leg braces for several years as a child because of poor blood circulation in his legs.
“There were years when I could swing a club but not walk the course at Thomson, so my mother, Helena, drove me around on a golf cart so I could play,” Daly revealed. “Thankfully I was able to get rid of the braces after several years as a teenager.”
Belated congratulations to Essex head pro Jack Davis and wife Amanda, his shop manager, for being named recipients of the annual Private Club Merchandisers of the Year by the New England PGA. They will be honored at the annual NEPGA awards dinner at Cyprien Keyes in Boylston November 2 along with Professional of the Year Bob Green of Tedesco.
The one question I ask all successful head pros of their heavily patronized golf shops is how they successfully compete against their many retail competitors. This is how Davis, in his third year in charge, responded.
“It’s a combination of factors,” Davis explained. “Listening to your members and their guests, learning from them and then communicating with them as to what’s best for them from our offerings. We change our look, like any good marketer. In our case we updated our logo, redesigned the shop, brought on new vendors and listened to their feedback.
“Most important, Amanda and I make sure we’re doing everything we can, and then some, to give our members and their guests the best possible choices in every department, from clubs to apparel to balls. It’s all about providing top quality merchandise to provide ease of shopping.”
Davis, who came to Manchester By-the-Sea after serving as the No. 1 assistant at world renowned Shinnecock Hills on Long Island, adds that running a successful golf shop is a continuous learning process.
“In our case,” Davis said, “the first year here at Essex was an acclimation year, one of change in the shop and for the members, which the club as a whole was looking for. Year two Amanda came on board and she made some nice improvements on what my staff and I had introduced in Year one. This year, my third, has been more of the same; offering different products. And all the time we’re seeking and getting important feedback from the members.”
Per the nature of the business, the pro shop is stocked based on pre-booked orders made before the season kicks in. But Jack and Amanda leave room for flexibility to react to trends both in the equipment and fashion departments.
It helps, Jack points out, to have a wife who, like him, is a PGA professional who has worked for two club companies and currently is associated with a premium American lifestyle brand, Peter Millar.
“It’s all about specialization,” Jack says. “Tailoring the service we provide for our members and their guests. They know we can provide the friendly, personal touch that makes the difference.”
Fine showing from Boxford and Ferncroft’s Frank Vana at this weeks USGA Senior Amateur at Old Chatham GC in Durham, N.C. Vana tied for sixth in the 36-hole stroke play qualifying with a par 144 total, then won one match before falling, 2 and 1, in the round of 32 to South Carolinian Walter Todd.
Correction from last week’s notebook: Matt Nekoroski and Tracy Joncas won the Salem Classic with 68-66-134, a blistering 10-under par gross. They were two strokes better than Charlie Fox, Jr., Frank Vana, Jr. and Dave Sacco-Colin Brennan ... We mourn the passing of Chet Miller ... Kirk Hanefeld, Director of Instruction at Salem CC, is dealing with a back issue that has sidelined him indefinitely. He hopes to be able to play in the National PGA Senior Club Pro Championship the first week of October at the Barton Creek Resort in Austin, Texas. As a two-time winner of the event, Hanefeld, 63, is automatically in the field ... Beverly’s David Dionne shot 74 as the best local finisher at the NEPGA Stroke Play Series event at the Cape Club of Sharon. Liam Friedman was low with a 67.
Reading The Greens is a weekly column on North Shore golf by Gary Larrabee. He has covered golf locally and beyond for the last 50 years.
