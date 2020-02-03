History was made at Gloucester High School on Saturday afternoon.
Not only was it the first time the Fishermen had hosted the 12-team Cape Ann League/Northeastern Conference wrestling championship meet — and quite flawlessly at that — but it was also the first time a school representing the NEC came out on top.
Riding the strong performances from first place finishers Jonas Pavia (195 pounds) and Garret McNeil (106 pounds), the Panthers recorded a meet-best 156.5 points to capture the crown. Beverly was also aided by five individual runnerup finishes, one third place showing and a fourth place finish en route to the title.
"We came in here with 12 guys and were trying to get at least half of them into the semis. We ended up getting nine in the semis and seven into the finals," said Beverly head coach Paul Casey. "To get more than half of the weight classes into the finals was great to see.
"It was a good barometer for us — and we're feeling pretty strong moving into sectionals."
For host Gloucester, the middle-of-the-pack finish was much improved from a year ago. Having the annual event in their own fieldhouse for the first time was a great success, too.
"Definitely a major improvement from last year. We probably doubled our points," said Gloucester head coach Matt Swanson.
"We would've liked to have a champion and unfortunately that didn't happen against some tough competition," he added. "But we had two guys make the finals: our two captains, Quinten Ulrich at 160 and Liam Donahue at 145, which was great. We're looking forward to moving ahead."
Donahue fell to top-seeded McAveney in the title bout after pinning his first opponent and earning a 5-4 decision in the semis.
Ulrich earned a pair of pins to start things off before falling to Triton's Ethan Tremblay (the top seed) by fall.
Swanson was also very impressed with eighth grader Jayden Toppan at 138 (third place), as well as Jeff Allen at 152 (third place) and Jason Healey at 170 (fourth place).
On his way to the top of the podium, Beverly's Pavia got a quick pin in the first round, earned a 10-0 major decision in the semis and topped Saugus' Sal Franco in the finals with a 3-1 decision. It was as impressive a run as any for the junior grappler.
"Jonas is one of our captains and he had never wrestled before as a freshman, but the last two years he just put a ton of effort in in the offseason," said Casey. "He's just kind of shown his strength and is really picking up the sport well. It showed in the finals."
The top-seeded McNeil had a first round bye and won each of his next two bouts by fall, including a pin at 3:48 against Masconomet's Collin McAveney in the finals.
Finishing in second place for Beverly were Nick Dejoy (113 pounds), Luke Loueiro (126), Jack Rivers (138), Griffin Coyne (220) and Edan Piedad (285). Alexi Echevarria (182) finished in third place for the Orange-and-Black as well.
"We've never won this tournament, no NEC team has ever won this tournament, so it just shows that we're ready (for sectionals and beyond)," said Casey.
While Beverly was the best overall team on Saturday, plenty of other local squads made their mark as well in what was a competitive day throughout.
Marblehead/Swampscott finished second overall with 125 points, followed by Lynnfield (111), Masconomet (106) and Danvers (100).
The Black-and-Blue got a pair of champions and a trio of third place finishers en route to the runner-up status. At 113 pounds it was top-seeded Connor O'Brien who cruised to the finish line, earning a pair of pins to grab the crown. His pin in 1:05 over surprise performer Dejoy of Beverly was the icing on the cake. Then, at 152 pounds, Nicolas Sirota held true to his top seed, topping Gloucester's Jeff Allen (5:18) and Masco's Drew Howard (1:21) by fall.
Marblehead/Swampscott's three third place triumphs came from Noah Faverman at 106, John Cohen at 132 and Michael Hopkins at 145.
For fourth place Masconomet, head coach Todd Darling was pleased overall with his team's effort, but feels they could've fared even better. The Chieftains got a victory from Liam McAveney at 145 while managing three runner-ups (Collin McAveney at 106, Howard at 152 and Ian Darling at 120) and two third places (Nick Mandracchia at 113 and Nickolay Marshall at 195).
Darling was particularly pleased with Marshall's strong bounceback to claim third place after he dropped his opening match.
One of the best matches of the day came at 120 pounds, where Ian Darling fell to one of his good friends and training buddies, Calvin Dalton of Salem. Dalton won the title bout with a 3-0 decision after pinning a Triton opponent in Round 1 and earning a decision over a Georgetown/Ipswich foe in the semis.
"Ian's a great opponent and I've trained with him a lot before as well as his coach, Todd Darling, who is amazing," said Dalton, who was the only Salem wrestler to make the podium Saturday. "I never wrestled him in competition and I don't really like to wrestle a friend, but it was still good and I felt really good out there.
For fifth place Danvers, Max Leete once again stole the show. The junior standout breezed through the competition at 126 pounds, capping off his championship performance with a victory of Beverly's Loueiro in the finals.
Leete respected all of his three opponents, but was particularly impressed with the challenge he got from Pentucket's Trevor Kamuda in the second round.
"I like the league meet a lot," said Leete, whose teammate Russ Canova also came out on top in his weight class of 182 pounds. "It's always nice to grab this one and get ready for sectionals, states and all-states."
Rounding out the team scoring was Saugus/Peabody in sixth (88 points), Gloucester in seventh (84), Triton in eighth (79), Pentucket in ninth (57), Georgetown/Ipswich in 10th (42), Salem in 11th (28) and Bishop Fenwick in 12th (3).
Other individual champions across the board were Triton's Anthony Ostrander (170 lbs.), Lynnfield/North Reading's Troy Forgitano (132), Stuart Glover (138), Saugus/Peabody's Dougie Clark (285), Lynnfield's Stuart Glover (138) and Saugus/Peabody's Phillip Makoci (220).
Both conferences announced end-of-season awards following the meet. In the NEC, Beverly's Casey took home Coach of the Year, Leete was named Wrestler of the Year and Salem took home the Sportsmanship Award. In the CAL, it was Ostrander who grabbed Wrestler of the Year.
2020 CAL/NEC WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
Place, School Points 1sts 2nds 3rds
1. Beverly 156.5 2 5 1
2. Marblehead/Swampscott 125 2 0 3
3. Lynnfield 111 2 1 3
4. Masconomet 106 1 3 2
5. Danvers 100 2 0 1
6. Saugus 88 2 1 0
7. Gloucester 84 0 2 2
8. Triton 79 2 0 0
9. Pentucket 57 0 1 1
10. Georgetown/Ipswich 42 0 1 1
11. Salem 28 1 0 0
12. Bishop Fenwick 3 0 0 0
