After two seasons where the season, and circumstances leading up to the season, were abnormal, Manchester Essex football coach Joe Grimes says the start of the 2022 season feels like a return to normalcy from a football standpoint.
The fall 2020 season was moved to the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and teams were back it at again four months later for the start of fall 2021 preseason workouts. Heading into the 2022 season, teams have had a full offseason, and two other high school sports seasons to prepare.
“The fell around this team is normal and focused on football for the first time in two seasons,” Grimes said. “This summer finally felt like a pre-pandemic football summer with weight rooms, clinics and seven-on-seven leagues. That type of summer gave us a smooth transition into the conditioning week allowing us more time for learning before we get the pads on.”
The Hornets opened up the 2022 preseason last Friday and have been easing into things. The team practiced with just helmets last week and transitioned to shells (helmets and shoulder pads) this week with full padded practices starting on Thursday. Manchester Essex will compete in its first scrimmage on Saturday against both Brighton and Hamilton-Wenham at Hyland Field (10 a.m.). A tri-scrimmage is usually a controlled environment with no live game situations but it gives all three teams a look at different schemes and personnel groups.
Manchester Essex has been focused on reps and learning the playbook as it prepares for that opening scrimmage on Saturday.
“The first week is all about learning,” Grimes said. “As coaches we’re looking to evaluate everyone and get them all a look at the core plays heading into the first scrimmage.”
The Hornets enter the season with a veteran squad coming off of a stellar 2021 campaign that saw them finish with a record of 8-2 and win the Commonwealth Conference Small title. Grimes and the Hornets are looking to build off of last season with the veterans leading the way. On offense the team is returning CAC All-Star quarterback and senior Brennan Twombly, who threw for over 1,300 yards to go along with 20 passing touchdowns last year. Twomby is also the team’s leading returning rusher. Henry Otterbein, Jesse Oliver and Camren Hubbard also return to the backfield after seeing significant action a year ago. The Hornets also return some talented linemen including Ben Hurd and Troy Flood.
“Returning kids help especially with their knowledge and their energy in the first few weeks,” Grimes said. “They also set the tone with their energy. They’ve been through the process and know what the expectations are and the guys coming into new roles pick up on that energy quickly.”
The Hornets have a traditional, game-like scrimmage on Friday, September 2 at Winthrop and open up the regular season on Thursday, September 8 at home against Ipswich (6:30 p.m.).