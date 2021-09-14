Gloucester boys head soccer coach Armando Marnoto’s message to his team throughout Tuesday’s home opener against Danvers was to keep grinding.
The Fishermen were locked in a tie game for most of the night, a game where they had an edge in quality scoring chances and time on attack.
Marnoto’s message, however, came through in the end.
With just under six minutes to play, Gloucester was able to grind its way to the game-winning-goal as sophomore Gino Tripoli blasted one home on a second rebound chance after a mad scramble in front of the Danvers net to give Gloucester the 2-1 win at Newell Stadium.
“I just told the boys keep grinding away and eventually they found a way to score the game winner,” Marnoto said. “It was a great effort goal. The ball was crossed in and we had a couple rebounds in there but eventually converted. It was a good team win.”
After Gloucester (2-0) tied the score in the 21st minute, the teams were deadlocked for the next 50-plus minutes.
The Fishermen had their chances thanks to their speed on the wings, but just could not get that tying goal thanks to a strong game from the Danvers defense and keeper Sean Ouellette (11 saves).
The Gloucester defense, however, was equally up to the task. Led by the play of Jack Patten and Keith Horne, along with Max Sperry’s seven saves in goal, the Fishermen were able to limit the scoring chances, especially as the game wore on.
“It was a really scrappy game out there,” said Patten, a senior captain. “But we played great defense and came on strong in the second half and we got one late in the game.”
In the 75th minute, Gloucester finally broke the tie. On a rush up the right wing, Geremy Palacios put a shot on goal that was turned aside by Ouelette. Tripoli, however, outmuscled a couple of Danvers backs to get a shot off on the rebound, which was stopped again, before the third attempt went in.
“It was a back-and-forth battle and just came down to who could finish,” said Sperry, a senior captain in net. “It was a great goal by Gino, he got a bunch of shots in there and kept pushing. We definitely deserved that win tonight it was an good all around effort.”
Gloucester had a chance to go up in the first minute, earning a penalty kick after Danvers was whistled for a hand ball in the box, but the shot went wide.
The Fishermen had a few other chances early, hitting the post twice, and it was the Falcons that were the first to capitalize with Chance Prouty’s shot deflecting off of a Gloucester back and in for a 1-0 Falcons lead.
“They’re like us, speedy on the wings and they’re very good on the counter attack,” Marnoto said. “We just kept changing up our groupings to give them as many different looks as we could and we kept playing. The team didn’t get down after Danvers scored the first one.
It took 14 minutes for Gloucester to tie it as Patten forced a turnover in the middle of the field off of a free kick. He then dished off to Tripoli, who passed to senior captain Andrew Coelho, who beat a pair of backs to get the room to let off a strong shot to tie the score at 1-1.
Gloucester controlled the rest of the second half and continued to play well in the final 40 minutes.
“Sometimes weird plays can happen and you fall behind,” senior captain Aidan Almeida said. “You just have to bounce back and we bounced back well. It was a good win.”
Gloucester returns to action on Saturday at Rockport (3 p.m.).