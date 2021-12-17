With seven seniors, all regular contributors, lost to graduation from last year's team, the Manchester Essex girls basketball team is sporting a lot of new faces in its rotation in the 2021-22 season. Those new faces were put to the test right away in the opening week of the regular season with the Hornets playing two of the Cape Ann League's best teams in Newburyport and Amesbury.
After falling to the Clippers in Tuesday's season opener, Manchester Essex ran into another talented squad. While the battled all night, the Hornets could not keep up with Amesbury's firepower in a 54-34 defeat at Manchester Essex High School.
"We're still looking to find our rhythm on the offensive end but we battled," Manchester Essex head coach Lauren Dubois said. "We started to find it a little bit in the second half but we got off to a tough start offensively and gave up too many easy baskets off of turnovers."
Amesbury started off fast with a 9-2 run in the opening two minutes and never looked back. Strong half court defense led to turnovers and baskets in transition. In the half court, senior Gabriella Redford was the hot hand, leading all scorers with 18 points, 15 of them coming in the first half when the Indians built their lead.
Amesbury jumped out to a 15-7 lead after one and extended it to 28-13 at the break.
Manchester Essex (0-2) adjusted at the half and found more offense in the final two quarters, but Amesbury's offensive depth was too much. The visiting Indians were led by senior McKenna Hallinan in the second half, who scored 13 of her 15 points over the final two quarters.
"They have a lot of players you have to keep an eye on," Dubois said. "When you gear up to stop one they have someone else that can beat you."
Senior captain Emma Fitzgerald led the way for Manchester Essex as she scored 16 points in Friday's loss to go along with 16 rebounds. Fitzgerald scored Manchester Essex's first 11 points on the night, but the Hornets started to find more balance on the offensive side of the floor as the game went on. Fitzgerald is joined by senior Amelia Donnellan Valade as team captains. Donnellan Valade is a defensive standout that can defend the perimeter and on the block.
"Emma has played phenomenal for us on the offensive end and Amelia has been our leader on the defensive end," Dubois said. "We have a lot of new faces breaking into the lineup and they're all battling every step of the way."
Parker Brooks, Mechi O'Neil, Kendall Newton and Pheiline DeWidt all had four points with Brooks also chipping in 10 rebounds. Calista Lai, MacKay Brooks and Katherine O'Neill also saw minutes off the bench and look to be key contributors this season as well.
Manchester Essex returns to action on Monday at home against Ipswich (6:30 p.m.)
Manchester Essex girls basketball at a glance
Head coach: Lauren Dubois (17th season)
Last year's record: 5-6
Captains: Amelia Donnellan Valade, Sr., G; Emma Fitzgerald, Sr., F.
Key returning players: Parker Brooks, Sr., F; Kendall Newton, Jr., G.
Strengths: The Hornets have an elite post player in Fitzgerald and are tough on the defensive end of the floor.
Concerns: Manchester Essex lacks experience and is looking to develop some secondary scoring outside of Fitzgerald.
Coach's Outlook: "There are a lot of new faces but they're all working to get to where they need to be. We are lead by two outstanding senior captains. We have a lot of good teams on our schedule in the CAL we are just looking to work to get better every game."