Halfway home and Sox bandwagon still has some room

BOSTON -- We're officially halfway -- 81 games -- to playoff baseball. Right now. Today. July 1, 2021.
And guess what? Las Vegas bookmakers still aren't buying your Boston Red Sox. Not yet.
The standings show the Red Sox have the second best record in baseball and on pace for about 100 wins. But the odds say, well, not-so-fast.
The people who bet still don't trust Hunter Renfroe, Christian Arroyo, Marwin Gonzalez, Garrett Richards and a bunch of no-names in the bullpen will keep this pace up.
The bettors have the Red Sox as the eighth best team according to the oddsmakers, at 20-to-1 (you bet $100 and you receive $2,100 if the Sox win the World Series).
That understandable. What isn't is the fact the New York Yankees are only 12-to-1, which means the bettors aren't jumping ship just yet.
Public perception is another topic for another day. What's real, at least for those that have witnessed it up close and personal this spring and early summer is your Red Sox.
I wrote it after a couple of weeks. I wrote it after two months. I might as well write it again: The Red Sox aren't going away.
There is a toughness about this squad, one we haven't seen since 2018, which was -- sorry Big Papi, Pedro Martinez and Dustin Pedroia -- probably the best Red Sox team ever.
It was box-to-wire with no losing streaks of more than three games, one of the best starting rotations and the best lineup in all of baseball. They won 108 games by Oct. 1 and were even more impressive in the playoffs, winning 11 of 14 games.
This 2021 team is different because, well, nobody expected this. It appeared as if Sox president Chaim Bloom was using Bill Belichick's smoke, mirrors and duct tape in building this group.
Sure, we figured J.D. Martinez would find his "all-star" groove, and he has with a .302 average, 15 homers and 51 RBI, with Rafael Devers (.281, 19 HRs, 64 RBI) and "captain" Xander Bogaerts (.327, 14 HRs, 47 RBI) continuing to trend upward, and they are, too, both probably starting the all-star game for the American League.
And we expected starter Nathan Eovaldi (8-4, 3.67 ERA) and catcher Christian Vazquez (.266, 4 HRs, 32 RBI) to keep pace with their best work and, well, both are on course.
There was not one move made by Bloom from November through February that was a lead story in Boston sports. In signing Kiké Hernandez (2 yrs/$14M), Richards (1 yr/$10M), Renfroe (1 yr/$3.1M), Bloom was over-paying slightly, hoping they could emulate their best years. And guess what? All have added value.
Who knew Renfroe would play like an all-star? Who knew Matt Barnes would improve enough to be a good closer, never mind being the best closer in the majors? Who knew they'd survive so soon after losing Mookie Betts bat?
There are other surprises, including Alex Cora's leadership. He suffered a big slump in 2019 and the returned to Boston, humbled greatly by his suspension and role in the cheating scandal, and in 2021 he looks like the second coming of Casey Stengel. Cora is in charge and has the utmost respect of his players.
What's best about this team has been, well, an important word in baseball -- consistency. The Red Sox won 17 games in April, 15 in May and 17 in June heading into the finale with the Kansas City Royals.
There have been a few other unexpected, positive performances including starter Nick Pivetta (6-3, 4.43 ERA), who was acquired in August of 2020 when the Red Sox dealt relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Embree, has basically made up for E-Rod's early disappointment.
As for the biggest surprise, beyond the over-achievers and those expected to do well, you'd have to say "ace" Eduardo Rodriguez's performance at 6-4 with a 5.83 ERA. While the Red Sox have won in each of his last five starts, only the last two, in which he allowed three and two earned runs respectively over six innings, have been decent since early May.
There are still some issues to wade through, including two, finding a true, everyday "leadoff" hitter and consistency from the starters going more than five innings. Also, to a lesser extent the "lesser" names in the bullpen -- Hirokazu Sawamura (4-0, 2.56 ERA), Josh Taylor (32 appearances, 3.04 ERA), Garrett Whitlock (3-1, 1.42 ERA) and Matt Andriese (5.56 ERA) -- are question marks if they will hold up in August and September, when we begin sniffing October baseball.
But "issues" are for another day. Today, at the halfway point, the Red Sox are contenders. The started out the year losing three straight games to the "lowly" Orioles, at Fenway Park, and have been fighting their way to the top ever since.
And remember there is a trade deadline upon us on July 30. And there is more good news on the horizon as the Red Sox appear to be getting a great player, Chris Sale, very soon.
Maybe then, Las Vegas might join in on the fun.
